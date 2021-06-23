Report: Ex-Oilers CB Patrick Allen dies at 59

Former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell is back in professional football. While it’s not in the NFL, Powell signed on to play in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions. He was one of four players added to the Lions’ training camp roster the team recently announced. This will be the ninth different roster Powell has been a part of since he left the Buckeyes following the 2015 college football season. In addition to Powell, the Lions signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, former Missouri wide receiver Johnathon Johnson and former Texas A&M-Commerce defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper. Powell was a three-star safety coming out of Bedford, Ohio’s Bedford High School. He was rated as the country’s 37th best athlete and 29th best player in Ohio in the 2012 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. Powell committed to Ohio State over offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati and others. After a…