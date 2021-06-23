Report: Ex-Oilers CB Patrick Allen dies at 59

In the last eight NFL Drafts, the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced seven first-round cornerbacks — Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette, Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, Eli Apple, and Bradley Roby. They laid claim to no first-round CBs in 2021, so naturally, they’re due for one in 2022. Can Sevyn Banks be the next Ohio State CB to go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft? How does Banks’ scouting report match up with other cornerbacks in the class? Sevyn Banks NFL Draft Profile Position: Cornerback School: Ohio State Current Year: Senior Height: 6’1? Weight: 200 pounds Sevyn Banks Scouting Report Already, it’s clear that the 2022 NFL Draft’s cornerback class will be a competitive one. Players like Derek Stingley Jr., Kaiir Elam, and Ahmad Gardner are the early favorites, but players like Andrew Booth, Trent McDuffie, and Sevyn Banks have first-round aspirations as well. Banks, in particular, has a…