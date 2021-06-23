Cancel
NFL

Report: Ex-Oilers CB Patrick Allen dies at 59

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Houston Oilers starting cornerback Patrick Allen died Tuesday at age 59, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday. Per the report, the longtime starter passed away in his hometown of Seattle. No cause of death is yet known, as his family members are reportedly awaiting final results from the coroner’s office.

www.nationalfootballpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Oilers#American Football#The Houston Chronicle#The Atlanta Falcons#The San Diego Chargers
