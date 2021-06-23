Cattyshack celebrates anniversary by collecting cans of food for shelter cats

Since opening a year ago, Cattyshack Cafe in Gulf Coast Town Center has adopted out nearly 800 cats and kittens.

The owners want to do even more to help the felines while celebrating their one year anniversary.

Over the weekend, owners Andrew Townsend and Amber Redfern asked animal lovers to drop off cat food – They went above and beyond.

The couple was aiming for 365 cans to celebrate each day of the year.

They received more than 32,000 cans for the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Good Samaritan, Mallex John, went the extra mile by delivering 816 cans of food for the kitties.

Cattyshack Cafe serves up drinks, sandwiches, and treats. It also has a lounge where cats from Gulf Coast Humane Society roam freely. All the cats and kittens are spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.

The cafe has made a major difference in helping the pet overpopulation in Southwest Florida.