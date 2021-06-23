Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Cattyshack celebrates anniversary by collecting cans of food for shelter cats

By Krista Fogelsong
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFCeT_0adVp0cN00

Since opening a year ago, Cattyshack Cafe in Gulf Coast Town Center has adopted out nearly 800 cats and kittens.

The owners want to do even more to help the felines while celebrating their one year anniversary.

Over the weekend, owners Andrew Townsend and Amber Redfern asked animal lovers to drop off cat food – They went above and beyond.

The couple was aiming for 365 cans to celebrate each day of the year.

They received more than 32,000 cans for the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Good Samaritan, Mallex John, went the extra mile by delivering 816 cans of food for the kitties.

Cattyshack Cafe serves up drinks, sandwiches, and treats. It also has a lounge where cats from Gulf Coast Humane Society roam freely. All the cats and kittens are spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.

The cafe has made a major difference in helping the pet overpopulation in Southwest Florida.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#The Cats#Animal#Cattyshack Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsBaltimore Times

Looking for a feline friend? Tips for ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ from Best Friends Animal Society

Cats star in some of the most viral videos on the Internet and some even grow to celebrity status on Instagram with millions of followers (looking at you, Nala Cat). Yet some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69 percent of animals killed in shelters, it’s crucial to find them loving homes.
Petskvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Decker

Decker loves to play with the big dogs. The one-year-old Lab mix comes to Pet Connection this week from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. Decker loves getting up close for cuddles and pets, and loves tearing up his toys. He’s really getting along with the other dog at his foster...
AnimalsVillages Daily Sun

Influx of kittens is expected to crowd local animal shelters

National Adopt-A-Cat Month is underway this June, as local animal shelters prepare for an influx of kittens and other pets. The month coincides with “kitten season,” a nationwide phenomenon as cats tend to breed more in the late spring and summer months. Claudia Labbé, chairperson of public relations and fundraising...
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Cove Animal Rescue on June 18

In this week's Paws & Pals, Cove Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Zack is 4 to 5 years old. This Stratford Terrier in searching for an experienced, dog-savvy home, where he can be worked through his insecurities and inhibitions. Zack does not do well alone he suffers from separation anxiety when in his kennel. When Zack is out of the kennel and spending time with his shelter people, he is at his best. Zack loves to play fetch, and once he is exercised, he loves to hang out and get his belly rubs in.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Celebrate Adopt A Shelter Cat Month At The Zoo’s New Cat Adoption Site

June is "Adopt A Shelter Cat" month and you can celebrate by visiting the El Paso Zoo. See their new Cat Adoption center that's open now. June is "Adopt A Shelter Cat" month created by the American Humane 501(c)(3) non-profit to mark the height of kitten season in the country. Many animal rescues and shelters are scrambling to find foster homes for the large influx of pregnant cats and newborn kittens coming into the shelter daily.
PetsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: An Akita mix, a hound mix and a pig

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
Petsfargounderground.com

Hair of the Dog Expo #6

Saturday, June 26th Fargo Brewing Company and Brew Chewz are teaming up once again for our 6th Hair of the Dog Expo from 12pm – 5pm! Bring your four-legged friends and enjoy services and information from vendors Including:. 4 Luv of Dog. Casselton Vet. Jazzy & Mumbos. Turtle Mountain Animal...
Petsdiscoverweyburn.com

Cool Cats: Shelter Getting Much Needed A/C

Weyburn residents can look forward to adopting some cool cats this summer, thanks to some local businesses ensuring the animals and staff don't swelter at the shelter. The Weyburn Humane Society has been given the cooling benefit of central air conditioning thanks to some contributions from local businesses, including Mryglod's Steel & Metals.
Athens, PAMorning Times

Pet food drive celebration to benefit local animal shelters

ATHENS – Madonna’s Pet Food Drive Celebration will be held Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Teaoga Square in downtown Athens. Proceeds will benefit the Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven. Donations of dog and cat food, as well as cat litter, will be accepted. Children age...
Neptune Township, NJthecoaster.net

761 Pounds of Food Collected

Neptune High School students helped collect food for a food drive hosted by the Neptune Senior Center. The Neptune Senior Center hosted a drive-by food where 761 pounds of food was donated in honor of Older America’s Month and in support of this year’s theme, Building Stronger Communities. Neptune High...
Animalsgreensboro.com

How to help stray kittens during adopt-a-shelter-cat month this june

For anyone who may find stray kittens, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a new online tool to provide tips. Hundreds of thousands of homeless kittens are born across the country during kitten season every year, and by using this interactive tool, people can make well-informed decisions about the animals in their care.
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

At The Shelter: Century 21 Legacy Sponsors Homeless Dogs And Cats

The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s day became very exciting on Monday, June 7, when a team of Century 21 Legacy Real Estate Agents and members of their families came to the Adoption Center. The excitement was overflowing as the group visited with the dogs, cats, and kittens. The best part of all is Century 21 Legacy, which has a local charity named C21GIVES, decided to sponsor $50 towards the adoption fee of each of the 48 homeless pets currently in our Adoption Center. Each real estate agent and family member carefully chose the pet they wanted to sponsor and individual pictures were taken of them with their chosen animal. A live video is posted on the Century 21 Legacy Facebook.
PetsFremont Tribune

Old dog, new life: Adoptions of older pets urged

Jolie Gallagher and her husband were not looking to expand their pack when they spotted the black dog on an animal welfare organization’s Instagram page in March. The friendly Australian shepherd mix, later renamed Cricket, was found as a stray and brought to the shelter. Because of her age, 8-year-...
PetsOttumwa Courier

Celebrating cat companions

June is Adopt a Cat Month, so I will take this opportunity to address owning a cat. Cats are great to own as a pet because they are pretty low maintenance and provide wonderful companionship. Cats can live inside all of the time, inside part of the time and outside...
Petslatfusa.com

National Adopt a Cat Month: How To Adopt With LA Animal Services

It’s National Adopt a Cat Month so LA Animal Services is urging animal lovers to open their hearts and homes to adopt a feline friend or two! There are many wonderful cats and kittens available in our Animal Services Centers ready to be a part of your family. To encourage pet adoptions and to celebrate Cat World Domination Day (June 24), LA Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees for cats ($12.50) and kittens ($25) from June 20-26, 2021.
Greenville, NCWITN

Pitt County Animal Shelter to host cat adoption event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This Saturday is Caturday﻿ at a local animal shelter. The Pitt County Animal Shelter is hosting a special Caturday adoption party this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the shelter on County Home Road in Greenville. Staff members say the shelter is at full capacity...