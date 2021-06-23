Cancel
Warren County, NC

Warren library using barnyard babies to promote literacy

By Ebony Duell eduell@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Posted by 
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 6 days ago

WARRENTON — Warren County’s Memorial Library is hosting “Barnyard Babies and Books” as part of its summer reading program.

The program operates three days a week. Wednesdays feature books for preschool-age kids, Thursdays are I Can Read Chapter Books for kindergarten and first-grade students, and Saturdays are Toddler Tales stories for kids ages 1 and 2 years old.

“We’re hoping to continue to foster literacy, especially in that group. It’s particularly important to get them started on the right foot reading from a very young age,” said David Spence, library assistant.

The Barnyard Babies and Books is a series of different events throughout the summer encouraging young children to read. Each event is virtual, and links to each event can be found online on Warren County Memorial Library or through their Facebook page.

People who may not have computer access or would like to watch in person are welcomed to watch from the library as well. The event is free for everyone.

The Barnyard Babies and Books summer reading program runs until Aug. 31. The library also offers other summer reading in-person programs. For all in-person events, socially distanced seating is available.

The library has similar programs throughout the year.

