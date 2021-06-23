2 local mayors to lead the Association of Idaho Cities
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) elected Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England as president for 2021-2022 at the June 17 banquet during the 74 th AIC Annual Conference in Boise.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper as third vice president.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and District Directors representing the geographic areas of the state:
Officers
President Kevin England—Mayor, Chubbuck
First Vice President Joe Stear—Mayor, Kuna
Second Vice President Debbie Kling—Mayor, Nampa
Third Vice President Rebecca Casper – Mayor, Idaho Falls
District Directors
District 1 Directors: Steven Adams, Councilor, Rathdrum
Shelby Rognstad, Mayor, Sandpoint
District 2 Directors: Art Bettge, Council President, Moscow
Bill Lambert, Mayor, Moscow
District 3 Directors: Gordon Petrie, Mayor, Emmett
Kenny Everhart, Councilor, Idaho City
District 3A Directors: Luke Cavener, Councilor, Meridian
Holli Woodings, Councilor, Boise
District 4 Directors: Casey Andersen, Councilor, Burley
Bruce Hossfeld, Mayor, Paul
District 5 Directors: Terry Larson, Councilor, Preston
Rick Cheatum, Councilor, Pocatello
District 6 Directors: Robert "BJ" Berlin, Mayor, Roberts
