Opinion: Racial disparities continue to drive health outcomes

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expose health disparities and barriers to care within the United States, health equity has been pushed to the forefront of the health care conversation. The past year has left many people asking: where do we begin in addressing these systemic health issues? We know health equity, or the opportunity for all people to be as healthy as possible, is influenced by various factors that inhibit people from accessing the same level of medical care, leaving an opportunity for employers to step up.