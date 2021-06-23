Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, NC

Job fair set for Friday

By David Irvine dirvine@hendersondispatch.com; 254-425-6472
Posted by 
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 6 days ago

HENDERSON — Job seekers and employers will have a chance to connect on Friday.

The Five County Job Fair provides a setting where employers and would-be employees can match up. Vance-Granville Community College, the Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board and NCWorks are sponsoring the event, which will be held at Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Linda Fletcher, director of career services at VGCC, said more than 40 employers will be at the Job Fair. They will describe opportunities their organizations offer and will interview potential employees.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and meet with employers, many of whom are in the process of hiring.

Food will be available for purchase, so job-seekers can drop by to network with employers while they grab lunch.

The Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre is at 3336 Raleigh Road in Henderson.

The cosponsors are collaborating to provide this networking opportunity for employers and jobseekers in Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties.

The Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board oversees workforce and business services planning and policy development for the five-county area. The majority of the board is made up of representatives from the private sector.

Other members represent local government, community-based organizations, employment related agencies, apprenticeships and educational organizations.

NCWorks is the state’s workforce development system, designed to connect businesses with potential employers. Employers can post job openings. Jobseekers can create a profile and post a resume. The website can be accessed online at https://next.ncworks.gov.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact NCWorks at 919-693-2686 or 252-438-6129, call Fletcher at 252-738-3466 or email her at fletcherl@vgcc.edu.

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
602
Followers
55
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vance County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Job Seekers#Vgcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...