Job fair set for Friday

HENDERSON — Job seekers and employers will have a chance to connect on Friday.

The Five County Job Fair provides a setting where employers and would-be employees can match up. Vance-Granville Community College, the Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board and NCWorks are sponsoring the event, which will be held at Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Linda Fletcher, director of career services at VGCC, said more than 40 employers will be at the Job Fair. They will describe opportunities their organizations offer and will interview potential employees.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and meet with employers, many of whom are in the process of hiring.

Food will be available for purchase, so job-seekers can drop by to network with employers while they grab lunch.

The Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre is at 3336 Raleigh Road in Henderson.

The cosponsors are collaborating to provide this networking opportunity for employers and jobseekers in Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties.

The Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board oversees workforce and business services planning and policy development for the five-county area. The majority of the board is made up of representatives from the private sector.

Other members represent local government, community-based organizations, employment related agencies, apprenticeships and educational organizations.

NCWorks is the state’s workforce development system, designed to connect businesses with potential employers. Employers can post job openings. Jobseekers can create a profile and post a resume. The website can be accessed online at https://next.ncworks.gov.

For more information about the Job Fair, contact NCWorks at 919-693-2686 or 252-438-6129, call Fletcher at 252-738-3466 or email her at fletcherl@vgcc.edu.