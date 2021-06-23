Learning center offering vaccine info during Saturday celebration

HENDERSON — The Alternative Learning Center is hosting a vaccination celebration Saturday, June 26, starting at 10 a.m. and running until 1 p.m. The event will be at Freedom Life Church on Martin Creek Road.

The celebration is to educate people of the community about the COVID-19 vaccination and maintaining safety. There will be music, praise dancers, food and raffle prizes.

There are no COVID-19 safety restrictions other than the state’s. Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

The event is free for everyone.

“For a whole year people have not been able to get out and we want people to do so safely,” said Juliet Jacobs, community health worker. “We want people to have the proper information to make choices.”

“Some people may make the choice to not get the vaccination and that’s totally up to them, but at least they’ve made an educated choice,” Jacobs added.

The Alternative Learning Center’s mission is to educate the community, about resources, screening, testing, preventive measures, childhood literacy and anything to help people stay informed. They are currently working on the Women’s Health Initiative Network.