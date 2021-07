Gov. Kim Reynolds spent about an hour Friday at Windstar Lines for an in-depth look at how the pandemic affected the Carroll-based business and what they are doing now that the demand for tourism and travel is slowly returning. According to Windstar President and CEO, Jeff Greteman, revenues essentially disappeared overnight as the COVID pandemic took hold last March. He told Reynolds it is thanks to state and federal initiatives, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), that they were able to stay afloat.