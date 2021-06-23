Colbert Feed Is Excited To Serve The Community

Frank and Laura Colbert seized an opportunity when Morse Feed and Grain, Inc. came up for sale earlier this year. For the past 25 years, Frank, a lifelong farmer, has been a customer of Morse. Laura has always been drawn to having her own retail space and thought that it would be a neat opportunity to offer quality pet and horse products in Keokuk County. This way, Frank could keep feeding his stock from the same mill he has always been.