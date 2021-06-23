Farm Explosion Under Investigation

SIGOURNEY – Authorities are still investigating an explosion on a rural farm west of Sigourney Friday afternoon that sent four people to the hospital. According to a Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office report, an explosion was reported at 18278 Highway 92 in Sigourney about 4 p.m. The property is owned by Mark and Trisha Haines. According to the report, Patrick Otte, 60, and three minors, ages 14, 11, and 8, were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with severe burns.