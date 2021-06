Since March 2020, India has been struck by a seemingly unending wave of COVID-19. As a response to this threat, the Indian government, just like various governments around the world, announced a lockdown that aimed to stop the spread of the virus. However, as time passes, governments around the world are looking for ways to reopen so that their economy can start getting back on track. For a lot of countries, tourism has been a big part of their economy. Since tourism was one of the first things shut down globally during the onset of COVID-19, many countries are trying to open themselves for international tourists along with making sure their citizens can visit other countries as well. One of these countries is India as well.