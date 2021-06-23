Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of central Yuma County.