Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of central Yuma County.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...