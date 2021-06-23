Cancel
Boyd County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT NORTHEASTERN KEYA PAHA AND WESTERN BOYD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has !** weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.

alerts.weather.gov
