Lassen County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lassen, Plumas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lassen; Plumas The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Plumas County in northern California Central Lassen County in northern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Davis, or 14 miles northwest of Beckwourth, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckwourth, Susanville, Janesville, Lake Davis, Antelope Lake, Grizzly Campground, Standish, Susanville Municipal Airport, Boulder Creek Campground, Junction CA 36 And CA 44, Lone Rock Campground, Lightning Tree Campground, Long Point Campground, Grasshopper Flat Campground and Honey Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
