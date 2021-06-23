Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Fort Myers, FL

While you're not paying for the COVID-19 shot, insurance is

By Rob Manch
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuvcC_0adVn9UU00

Even though the Federal Government pays for the COVID-19 shot, it doesn’t always cover the cost of administering it.

That’s what one woman found out, after she got her shot at a Publix in North Fort Myers. The woman didn’t want to be identified, but she showed us the bill that clearly stated it was from Publix.

“When I opened it and saw a $40 charge for my COVID vaccine, I couldn’t believe it, because I was under the impression it was free," said the woman.

She was under that impression because, on the Florida Department of Health website , it says “No matter where you get the vaccine, whether from a state site, a church or a retail pharmacy like CVS or Publix, there is no charge.”

But Economist Victor Claar at Florida Gulf Coast University said someone has to pay the cost to have a trained professional give you the shot.

"They do have an opportunity cost of providing that vaccine, and the administrative fee simply covers costs," said Claar.

The Centers for Disease Control says on its website , that fee can be billed to your insurance. That’s what happened in the woman’s case.

“Even though I didn’t pay it per se, it’s coming out of my benefits. It’s being paid by my medicare," said the woman.

She’s not alone in her concern.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau , more than 1.6 million Americans surveyed at the beginning of June did not want to get the shot because they were worried it might cost them something.

According to Claar, we still don’t know if administration fees will result in higher premiums and deductibles down the road, but he said, it’s better than the alternative.

"I think we don’t yet know how costly this administrative fee will be for insurance companies. I guess the good news is the trade off is paying an administrative cost of $40 versus paying for somebody’s stay in the intensive care unit because they get COVID, then maybe on balance this will be a winner," said Claar.

For the woman, she just wants a heads up in the future, before any more bills arrive at her door.

“I think Publix somehow should have mentioned it when they gave the vaccine," said the woman.

We did reach out to Publix, but we did not immediately hear back.

It’s important to note, you will never be personally billed for vaccine administration costs. If you don’t have insurance, the Federal Government has set money aside to cover those costs.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Covid#The Federal Government#Covid#Medicare#The U S Census Bureau#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Publix
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
CVS
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdnyuz.com

What You Bought After Getting the Covid Shot

The 15 minutes after getting a Covid shot can be a time of profound emotion, a moment of relief or gratitude or release as you wait to make sure you don’t have a bad reaction to the vaccine. So we were curious: If you got vaccinated in a pharmacy, did...
Public HealthUnion Leader

Judge to insurers: Pay $100M COVID-19 claim for NH hotel operator

A judge on Tuesday ordered seven insurance companies to pay a New Hampshire-based hotel company more than $100 million for losses related to the economic impact of COVID-19. In granting a motion for summary judgment by Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels LLC and denying the cross-motion filed on behalf of the insurance companies, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John C. Kissinger Jr. found that coverage is triggered where there is a “distinct and demonstrable alteration” to property.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Travel medical insurance worth every penny if you get sick while abroad

ALPENA, Mich. — If you’re planning to vacation internationally, travel experts recommend purchasing travel medical insurance before you leave. Treatment for injuries sustained while abroad may not be covered by your medical insurance. Dejan Mirkovic, co-founder of Goose Insurance said domestic policies stop at the U.S. boarder. He said this is something many consumers do not realize.
Personal FinanceAOL Corp

More young people are buying life insurance because of COVID-19

You can add another item to consumers’ pandemic shopping list: life insurance. The number of life insurance policies sold jumped 11% in the first quarter from the same time a year ago, according to the industry research firm Limra. It’s the biggest gain since 1983, as COVID-related deaths pushed many consumers to buy coverage.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

How long will the COVID-19 shot protect you against the virus?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the vaccine rollout began, we've had questions about how long your shot will protect you against the virus. Now there are finally have some answers, and the news is better for some folks than others. VACCINE MYSTERY IMMUNITY LENGTH. Scientists may have solved the mystery of...
PharmaceuticalsCamden New Journal

Get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you’re eligible

If you’re 21 or over and haven’t had your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please book your appointment as soon as possible. The more people that get vaccinated, the faster we can get the rise in coronavirus cases under control. Book your free appointment now:. Call 119 for free.
Public Healthcrowell.com

Insurers' COVID-19 Notepad: What You Need to Know Now (Week of June 21)

Courts Dismiss COVID-19 Business Interruption Claims. On June 11, 2021, the district court for the Northern District of Illinois granted Citizens Insurance Company of America’s motion to dismiss a dental office’s COVID-19-related business income complaint. According to the court, the plaintiff “believes that it purchased an ‘all risk’ policy that ‘cover[s] all damage from all sources unless specifically excluded. But that’s not what the policy says.” Order at 7. Although the plaintiff believes it bought a policy covering “anything and everything that interrupts its business,” the court found it instead purchased a policy that covers only certain business losses. Id. at 7-8. “The policy is chockfull of textual clues that there must be loss of or damage to a thing, meaning a tangible object.” Id. at 8. Adopting the plaintiff’s reading “would, in effect, rewrite the policy and wipe away the requirement of something physical happening to property.” Id. at 10. Economic injury does not equate to physical loss of or damage, and “[l]oss and loss of use do not mean the same thing.” Id. at 12. Even had the plaintiff alleged direct physical loss, the virus exclusion would apply because “the virus was at least indirectly responsible for [the plaintiff’s] inability to legally use its property.” Id. at 17. There is no separating “the ‘pandemic’ from the virus that caused it.” Id. at 18.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Come Wine & Dine In A Converted Boathouse Known As Charley’s Boat House Grill In Florida

There is an old-school steakhouse in Fort Myers that has been around for nearly half a century. Charley’s Boat House & Grill in Florida is a waterfront gem that has become the go-to place for high-quality steaks and the freshest seafood. You can get a classic meal canal-side in a place that will make you […] The post Come Wine & Dine In A Converted Boathouse Known As Charley’s Boat House Grill In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.