Columbia, MO

Motorcyclist fatalities and helmet-less deaths increase in 2021

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, motorcyclist fatalities statewide have increased by 40% in 2021 and helmet-less deaths are up by nearly 800%.

In August of last year, a law began in Missouri allowing licensed motorcyclists, 26 or older and with proof of health insurance, to ride without helmets.

Cpt. Brian Leer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement and public safety were not in support of the law and assumed that it would lead to more fatal crashes.

"We wouldn't necessarily see an increase in crashes, but there would be an increase in the severity of injury because heads are not protected," said Leer.

Harley Davidson does offer a riding academy course for new riders. "When I say new riders, that means someone that has been riding a motorcycle for thirty years or two days," said Paul Walker with Harley Davidson.

Walker said at the end of the three-day course, people can earn their motorcycle license. He said they see it happen a lot that people have been riding for a long time and don't have a full motorcycle endorsement on their license.

The biggest thing they teach at Harley Davidson is being aware of your surroundings while on the road because of the openness of riding a motorcycle and the less protection you have if you are in an accident.

Leer also said with the way that the law is, it is hard for law enforcement to make sure the regulations are being followed.

"We obviously can't pull someone over just because they aren't wearing a helmet, and if we do pull them over for an act such as speeding and they don't have a helmet on, we can confirm their age, but chances are they won't have health insurance proof on them," said Leer.

Walker said they are still selling helmets frequently at the shop and are requiring them when people take bikes for test drives.

Leer said the safety of motorcyclists is mainly on the ones driving in vehicles around them. "We constantly try to educate those driving vehicles to look for the motorcyclists," said Leer.

