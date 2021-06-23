Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Slate Ridge zoning building permit will be denied without visit from surveyor

By VTD Editor
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEq5m_0adVmXEo00
Daniel Banyai speaks to a group at Slate Ridge in Pawlet. Facebook photo

WEST PAWLET — Pawlet’s Development Review Board won’t grant Slate Ridge, a paramilitary training center that was recently ordered to shut down, a zoning permit unless a surveyor can visit the site to obtain more information.

The decision, issued Wednesday, came after neighbors appealed the permit, which was granted by the town zoning administrator in April.

Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge, alleges that he’s seeking a permit for a new storage building, which would be an accessory structure to a garage and apartment — the only building on his property that has a valid permit.

At a Development Review Board hearing on June 10, the Hulett family, who own neighboring land, argued that Banyai is actually trying to gain a permit for an existing structure, a schoolhouse where he hosts tactical training. An environmental court judge recently ordered him to demolish that building and other unpermitted structures on the property. Banyai is currently appealing that decision .

Banyai maintained at the hearing that he’s building a new structure, while Rich Hulett presented video and photographic evidence showing similarities between Banyai’s description in the permit and the existing structure. The evidence included a video tour of the property, which Banyai gave to a Youtube commentator.

The dimensions of the new building appear to be nearly identical to the schoolhouse, which is 20 feet by 30 feet by 9.5 feet, according to Banyai’s 2018 permit application, obtained by VTDigger. The dimensions of the proposed new building are 20 feet by 30 feet by 10 feet.

“I feel that we need to get up there and see what he’s got before we start issuing permits for a building that’s already there, and has been ordered by the court to be taken down,” Hulett said.

In his rebuttal, Banyai asked board members to “follow the law,” implying he has the right to build a new storage structure on his land.

“I’d like to state that it’s my goal and intention to do everything within my power to come into legal compliance with all the requirements,” Banyai told the board. “I want to make it clear that I’ll take any legal procedures that I can use to pursue my lifelong dream of owning my own home slash land, and safely operate my own personal shooting range.”

Banyai also said no officials have ever been on his land, and therefore cannot determine that the building he’s proposing is an existing structure. To that end, Keith Mason, chair of the Development Review Board, asked whether Banyai would allow the board to conduct a site visit.

“Select individuals that have not already, corruptly violated my constitutional rights or civil liberties? Absolutely,” Banyai said. “You will need to add me as additionally insured on your insurance policy and pay for private security to protect me.”

The decision issued Wednesday says those conditions are “unreasonable and are effectively a denial of a site visit.”

It also says that, if the building is, in fact, new, Banyai could obtain a legal permit. He could not obtain a permit for the existing building.

“The DRB does not have sufficient information to conclude that the permit application is for a new structure as opposed to an existing, unpermitted structure,” the decision says.

Banyai must submit, within 30 days, a site plan prepared by a Vermont-licensed surveyor or engineer that shows all existing improvements, “including dimensions and setbacks from boundary lines, and including a depiction of the location of the proposed structure.”

He must also identify the “type of storage structure” he’s proposing to build.

“If the landowner fails to supplement the application with the required information within the time permitted herein, then the approval of the permit shall be deemed reversed,” the decision says, “and the permit denied.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Slate Ridge zoning building permit will be denied without visit from surveyor .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permit#Pawlet#Select#Drb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming County Commissioners extend disaster declaration

Lycoming County commissioners voted to extend the Coronavirus Disaster Declaration for 90 days during its regular weekly meeting. The extension allows the county to remain eligible for federal funding to help organizations and individuals impacted by COVID-19. Jeff Hutchins, director of Public Safety, noted that while numbers of COVID-19 infections...
Bernalillo County, NMnewsradiokkob.com

County Commission Approves New Public Safety Training Academy

Bernalillo County, NM (KKOB) —Bernalillo County commissioners have approved the funding for the Bernalillo County Public Safety Training Academy to be designed, built, leased, and managed by FireEd, LLC. Commissioners approved $1.49 million for the purposes of funding the design of the facility and $51.8 million for a 30-year lease...
Natchitoches Parish, LANatchitoches Times

Building permits decline in May

There was a considerable drop in building permits issued during May according to the report from Parish Government Acting Director of Planning and Zoning David Kees. There were 29 permits issued with a valuation of $1.4 million. In April, there were 49 permits issued with a valuation of $1.6 million. Notable are four new home constructions.
Sequoyah County, OKsequoyahcountytimes.com

Commissioners dissolve jail trust authority

Sequoyah County Commissioners dissolved the Sequoyah County Criminal Justice Authority Monday to relieve board members from being held responsible for any liability or lawsuits concerning the jail, Jim Rogers, chairman of the board of commissioners said. The authority was incorporated on May 16, 2000, after a sales tax to build the jail was passed by the voters in Sequoyah County. In 2009,…
Halifax County, NClakegastongazette-observer.com

Halifax County terminates state of emergency, reopens offices

Effective July 1, Halifax County Government offices will reopen to the public for the first time since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The state of emergency declaration will also be terminated as of noon on July 1. The Halifax County Board of Commissioners will return to in-person meetings...
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

Provincial grant funding sought for Didsbury library project

DIDSBURY - The Didsbury Library renovation and expansion project has applied for a provincial Community Facilities Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant, say officials. The project will see the existing library expanded into the adjacent former Town of Didsbury office. A joint effort between the Town of Didsbury and the Didsbury Municipal Library Board, planning for the project has been in the works for several years.
Dodge County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Dodge County government laughable, but not funny

Do you ever read about the activities of the Dodge County government, particularly the county board of supervisors? If you did you would have been witness to some humorous activities if they weren’t actually true. On April 18, 2018 there was an article in the Watertown Times written by Ed...
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

Building permits backed up several months

PACIFIC COUNTY — Driven by surging levels of construction and other factors, Pacific County builders face significantly longer processing times for building permits. In some cases, getting all required permits can take 12 or more weeks, and it may be some time before the situation improves. All county building permits...
Mesa County, COKJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Commissioners have rejected a request from community members to establish Mesa County as a constitutional sanctuary county. Residents first made the proposal at a board meeting two weeks ago, and then pushed the issue again last week. If Mesa County did become a sanctuary county, commissioners would theoretically be able to overrule federal and state laws. However, county commissioners met with a legal team to discuss at least the possibility, and it was determined that the board has no authority to vote against state or federal laws.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

Council denies zoning change for Oncor substation

Following two recommendations from the city of Weatherford planning and zoning commission, city council members Tuesday voted down a zoning change and plat that was proposed to be the site of an Oncor electric substation. The item came before council last month, but Oncor pulled its application prior to that...