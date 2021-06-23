Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Registration Opens for 2021 Tour De Tart

By Josh Monroe
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEkvw_0adVmIF900

You can now register for this year’s Tour De Tart.

The annual event is on July 16th and its the largest fundraiser for Tart Trails in the summer.

Riders can start anytime between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

It goes from Darrow Park in Traverse City and up to North Park in Suttons Bay, with multiple food and drink stops along the way.

The event raises money for Tart Trails General Fund.

And while they usually allow six-hundred riders, this year they’ll be capped at three hundred.

“It is a great way for folks to get out and enjoy their trail network and also meet like-minded folks who love the trails,” said Janna Goethel, Organizer of Tour De Tart. “It’s a fun social gathering to just celebrate this amazing trail network and the people that make it possible.”

It’s $40 for adults and $20 for kids under twelve.

Spots are filling up fast. To register for Tour De Tart, click here.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suttons Bay, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Food And Drink#Tart Trails General Fund#Tour De Tart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Sports
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
9&10 News

Great Lakes Culinary Students Ready for Busy Summer Season at Cafe’ Lobdell’s

Most students take the summers off from their education– but that’s not the case for students at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute. The teaching restaurant is now open to the public – and the students are hard at work. Les Eckert is the Director of Culinary at NMC. She says, “It’s opening day for Café Lobdell’s. This is the first day being open to the public for the baking student running this café.”
Visual ArtPosted by
9&10 News

Soo Art House to Reveal New Gallery July 1

If you haven’t visited the Alberta House in Sault Ste Marie lately, plan on it starting Thursday, July 1. Three artists will be displaying their work and. have it for sale thru the month of July. Stefanie Moran, Helga Flower, and the late Pat Norton will all have several works...
Ludington, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Barnhart’s Marina in Ludington

“Well Barnhart’s is over 100-something years old,” said its owner, Derek Boals. Your go-to restaurant for Caribbean food in Ludington started out as a general store. That lasted until 2004, when owner Derek Boals turned it into a restaurant. You’re on vacation as soon as you step in the door...
Grant, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Grant Me Hope: Zandra

She is your typical teenager with a bright smile that can warm anyone’s heart. Zandra shares a little bit about herself, and what she’s looking for in a forever family, in this Grant Me Hope. Zandra loves athletics so much that she hopes to share her interest in sports with...
Ludington, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Ludington Boaters Celebrate with Third Annual Blessing of the Boats

Community members came together today to celebrate the 3rd annual Blessing of the Boats in Ludington. “We have a Blessing of the Bikes, we have a blessing of everything except the boats,” said Jennifer Merchant of Ludington’s Safe Harbor Credit Union. “Our partners at Ludington Bay Brewery had a great idea to have a Blessing of the Boats.”
EntertainmentPosted by
9&10 News

Volunteers Come Together for the Soo’s Crosswalk Project

Back in 2015, several business owners in Sault Ste. Marie came up with the plan to beautify the downtown by painting crosswalks. Today, the volunteer artists were at it again on Portage Avenue using vibrant colors replacing the worn-out dingy colors. Photojournalist Jim Lehocky was there to capture all of...
CarsPosted by
9&10 News

Tourists Come To Town For St. Ignace Car Show

One of the biggest car shows in Michigan is in full swing in St. Ignace. It’s one of the biggest gatherings since Governor Whitmer lifted a majority of the state’s COVID restrictions on Tuesday. The 2021 St. Ignace Car Show started Thursday with hundreds flocking to check out other vehicles...