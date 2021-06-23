Registration Opens for 2021 Tour De Tart

You can now register for this year’s Tour De Tart.

The annual event is on July 16th and its the largest fundraiser for Tart Trails in the summer.

Riders can start anytime between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

It goes from Darrow Park in Traverse City and up to North Park in Suttons Bay, with multiple food and drink stops along the way.

The event raises money for Tart Trails General Fund.

And while they usually allow six-hundred riders, this year they’ll be capped at three hundred.

“It is a great way for folks to get out and enjoy their trail network and also meet like-minded folks who love the trails,” said Janna Goethel, Organizer of Tour De Tart. “It’s a fun social gathering to just celebrate this amazing trail network and the people that make it possible.”

It’s $40 for adults and $20 for kids under twelve.

Spots are filling up fast. To register for Tour De Tart, click here.