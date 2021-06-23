Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Mass. has seen a spike in drownings. Here’s how to stay safe around water this summer

By Julia Taliesin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

"You never go in without something else that can help you, and make sure that you’re calling for help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5r3w_0adVmGTh00
Cam Lemerise, 4, of Charlestown eases his way into the water to swim with his great-grandmother at the BCYF Clougherty Pool. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Water safety is important year-round, of course, but summer has arrived and New Englanders are hopping in the nearest body of water.

Though the weather finally being warm enough to jump in our still-freezing local waters is an oddly joyful time, May and June were marked with over two dozen tragic drownings, most recently on June 23 when a 60-year-old man drowned in a pool. Horrible incidents happen, but it’s important to know everything we can to prevent them.

Timeline information is from news reports of drownings in New England in May and June. Prepared using Knight Lab Timeline tool.

Personal pool safety

On June 19, 1-year-old Angelo Nicoloro drowned in a backyard, above-ground pool during a family gathering in Wrentham. According to police, the family reported a window of less than 10 minutes when they didn’t know where he was. Their experience is unfortunately the most common scenario of children drowning in backyard pools.

Stephanie Shook, senior aquatics manager for the American Red Cross, told Southwest Florida’s WINK News that most young kids who died in home pools were not intended to be in the water, were last seen in the home, and had been out of sight for less than five minutes.

“Our politicians aren’t doing a great job of protecting our kids when it comes to pool safety. I know those are big words, but they are the people who put regulations or don’t.”

Jeff Baril, childproofing and pool fence expert

Nationwide, drowning is the second most common cause of death for children 1 to 14 behind unintentional death from vehicle crashes, according to the CDC. In 2015, drowning was the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children 0 to 14, according to the Massachusetts Injury Prevention and Control Program. Children under 1-year-old most often drown in buckets, toilets, wading pools, and bathtubs, while children 1-4 most often drown in backyard pools.

“Most child drownings involve a brief lapse in supervision — for example, taking one’s eyes off of a child to text or talk on a cell phone,” the state website reads. “Many people assume that if someone is drowning, they will be splashing or calling for help, or waving their arms. In reality, drowning is swift and silent. There is often no struggle or splashing, no cry for help. Many child drownings occur in the presence of other children or adults.”

Jeff Baril, who founded Safe Beginnings Childproofing and now installs Protect-A-Child pool fences, travels the region having conversations with families about water safety. He said he doesn’t use the word “safe” in his business, only “safer,” because parent supervision and participation are key to any protective measure. For example, the fences Baril installs automatically close and latch, but have to be locked with a key.

“If you haven’t locked it with a key, any child with a chair who’s watched you open the latch before can do it,” he said. “So, we have lots of conversations with parents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JR8qi_0adVmGTh00
Under the watchful eye of their grandmother, six year old twins Reese and Cohen Heraldo, 6, their older brother Kenny, 13, and their cousin Deron Bennett, 8, swim in their grandmother’s backyard pool. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Baril mainly installs fences around in-ground pools with concrete decks. Still, he sees a big problem with how all backyard pools, including above-ground pools, are not regulated for safety in Massachusetts. He especially cautioned against putting an above-ground pool right up to a deck without any fencing in between.

“There doesn’t seem to be enough awareness on the state or local level to require that people have some sort of fence or railing system that will keep anybody going from the deck to the pool,” he said. “Same thing with pools put in backyards.”

While people in Massachusetts are typically required to put a fence around their backyard, the state does not legally obligate them to put a fence around a pool. This is not true for all states.

“In Florida…you’re not allowed to go from your house to your pool without something in between,” he said. “So, if you’re building a house with a swimming pool, and you’re 150 years old, they would still make you put a safety fence between walking out your door and getting to that swimming pool.”

Baril believes governments should do more to ensure pool safety with private swimming pools.

“Our politicians aren’t doing a great job of protecting our kids when it comes to pool safety,” he said. “I know those are big words, but they are the people who put regulations or don’t.”

Keeping kids, and yourself, safe

In two June incidents, adults who jumped in to rescue drowning children also drowned. Two men, a 19-year-old and a 39-year-old, drowned after entering the water to retrieve a ball. One 17-year-old tragically drowned in a pool at a graduation party.

Adult drownings look different. According to the state Injury Prevention and Control Program, alcohol is involved in 25-50% of adolescent and adult drowning deaths, which also occur most frequently in natural bodies of water.

However, two adults recently died trying to save children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNnnW_0adVmGTh00
Children play in the water at Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire on August 5, 2020. – (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Greater Boston Safety Training, which offers a host of water safety trainings, told Boston.com that local police departments and other groups have recently requested updated training in how to save people from drowning.

“It’s so important to always bring something with you, some sort of floatation device you can reach or extend or utilize,” said Director of Training Andrea Macauda. “When people are going down, they’re in a panicked state, they’re going to grab onto anything with a superhuman strength, and it’s going to be that adult, and it’s very easy for someone to not be able to meet that strength and overcome it. You never go in without something else that can help you, and make sure that you’re calling for help.”

She pointed out that lifeguards, who are trained and have a flotation device capable of holding 200 pounds, do not enter the water without activating an emergency action plan by blowing that whistle.

Executive Director Chris Masiello said it’s important to start safety conversations and swim instruction at a young age. Greater Boston Safety Training offers classes for any group of five or more people, so anyone from families to organizations can sign up for classes in water safety, home pool safety, rip current safety, and more.

“We’re very invested in trying to help this region be safer and stronger,” Macauda said. “We want to be part of the solution.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Cdc#Water Safety#Swimming Pools#Accident#New Englanders#Knight Lab Timeline#The American Red Cross#Nationwide#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Scituate, MAPosted by
Boston

Man drowns after jumping off Edward Foster Bridge in Scituate

The victim's identity has not been shared, and an investigation is ongoing. After an hour-long search for a missing swimmer, a dead man was pulled from the water near the Edward Foster Bridge in Scituate, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Scituate Police responded...
JobsPosted by
Boston

As part of your notice period, can you take your vacation or sick time?

Pattie consults attorney Bob Shea of Beck Reed Riden LLP. Q: I am preparing to accept another job soon. I want to quit and to use my vacation days as part of my two-week notice. I have six days of vacation time that I am owed. Then I want to use four days of sick time to get me to the 10 days. As I see it, I am due five sick days under Mass. Law. Is this acceptable?
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s where the heat advisory is in effect, and how to stay cool

"It is going to be dangerously hot so I’m asking everyone to take steps to stay safe over the next few days." Buckle up for the second heat wave of the season, Boston. With anticipated temperatures in the high 90s, Boston has declared a heat emergency beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday. The city has opened cooling centers at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Boston Common spray pool and tot sprays are open around the city.
Chatham, MAPosted by
Boston

White shark spotted off Chatham

Sharks hunt seals in the shallow waters off the Cape and South Shore. A white shark was spotted off the coast of Chatham around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. The shark was seen by a spotter pilot off of North Beach Island, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Another confirmed...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Boston

Hawaii to ease testing rules for travelers vaccinated in US

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii will drop its testing and quarantine rules for fully vaccinated domestic travelers in two weeks. Gov. David Ige said Thursday the state will drop the current travel restrictions for vaccinated U.S. mainland travelers on July 8. Those using the quarantine exemption must upload their vaccination cards...