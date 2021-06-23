Satellite Insurance Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth : Munich Re, Elseco, Swiss Re

Agriculture plays a prominent role in the sustenance of human life on Earth. It has played a prominent role in the development of civilizations around the globe, as early humans migrated and settled in locations with fertile soil and accessible freshwater sources for irrigation. Studies show that around 50% of the total habitable land is being used for agricultural purposes. However, agriculture has a severe impact on the water levels around the globe. Estimates suggest that agriculture accounts for roughly 70% of all the freshwater withdrawals globally. Hence, scientists are increasingly looking at irrigation methods that can reduce the agricultural burden on freshwater resources. Drip irrigation has proven to be an efficient method for water conservation, as water is directly poured at the root of the plant, thereby reducing the wastage of water. Along with water, nutrients and fertilizers can also be provided in a liquidised form through drip irrigation infrastructure through a process called fertigation. Studies also show that drip irrigation has an efficiency of around 90%, and it reduces run-off and evaporation, aiding for the drip irrigation market growth.