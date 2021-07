Even before COVID-19 made workplace safety a real issue for many Americans, Latino workers have had a higher chance of being injured and dying on the job for years. Based on 2019 numbers, the most recent available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job fatality rate for Latino workers is at almost 4 per 100,000 workers, compared to 3.5 for all workers. And it was higher than the previous years. At least 1,088 Hispanics died on the job in 2019, compared to 961 in 2018 and 903 in 2017.