Gov. Reynolds Signs Executive Order Creating Carbon Sequestration Task Force
Today, in fulfillment of a recommendation of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board, Governor Reynolds signed Executive Order 9 launching a task force to explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in the state of Iowa. The Carbon Sequestration Task Force will be chaired by Governor Kim Reynolds. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will serve as vice chair.kiow.com