Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon, IA

Gov. Reynolds Signs Executive Order Creating Carbon Sequestration Task Force

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, in fulfillment of a recommendation of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board, Governor Reynolds signed Executive Order 9 launching a task force to explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in the state of Iowa. The Carbon Sequestration Task Force will be chaired by Governor Kim Reynolds. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will serve as vice chair.

kiow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Mike Naig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Sequestration#Economy#Iowa Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
EducationWTOV 9

Gov. Justice issues order creating Blue Ribbon Task Force

Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order Tuesday, creating a Blue Ribbon Task Force, designed to better-integrate the training and certification programs offered through the West Virginia Community and Technical College system and West Virginia’s Workforce Development system, opening the door to better job opportunities for all West Virginians. “I’ve...
Ames, IAsiouxlandnews.com

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs tax cut package into law

AMES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new bill into law bringing Iowans new tax cuts that the governor says also invests into mental health, child care and housing. SF 619 passed in the final days of the legislative session by 29-15 vote in the Senate and 64-28 vote in the House.
Helena, MTKULR8

Gov. Gianforte issues executive order declaring disaster in 5 eastern counties

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte issued an executive order on Tuesday, declaring a disaster in the following five Eastern Montana counties: Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Roosevelt. “Recent severe thunderstorms downed power poles and lines in Eastern Montana, leaving too many residents without power. I appreciate the robust efforts...
PoliticsKWQC

Gov. Reynolds will sign SF 619 and provide remarks

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
PoliticsCorydon Times-Republican

Gov. Kim Reynolds

Flanked by a roomful of uniformed law officers, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed the so-called “back the blue” bill that boosts support for law enforcement and increases punishments for individuals convicted of rioting.
Public Healthnowhabersham.com

Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order

Governor Brian Kemp Tuesday signed his last executive order extending Georgia’s public health state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The final order will expire on July 1. “With the executive order I signed, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday,...
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Say WHAT....?? re: Gov. DUCEY's executive order

Re: "Ducey:Universities can't require masks", June 16,2021. I feel shock & yes anger at Gov. Ducey's ludicrous executive order to not mandate Covid vaccines or mask wearing at the 3 Arizona State Universities. This threatens public safety & the health & welfare of all university students, faculty, and staff. Evolving variants may prove to be more contagious & lethal, for which teens & college age people who are unvaccinated are likely to bear an increased burden of morbidity and mortality due to this appallingly ill advised executive order. And where is the advice from the AZDHA director (Dr Cara Christ) in all this ? Her silence is deafening. I am a nurse midwife, who along with my wonderful colleagues, has worked in person throughout this epidemic. We were among the first to step up and take the vaccine in December. How dare Gov Ducky suggest safety rules are "virtue signaling".
Public Healthavdailynews.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order Expediting Cal/OSHA’s Revised COVID-19 Regulations

SACRAMENTO – Following the vote by the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board to adopt revised COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards that reflect the state’s latest COVID-19 public health order, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order enabling the revisions to take effect without the normal 10-day review period by the Office of Administrative Law – providing clarity and consistency for employers and employees as California fully reopens its economy.
Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

Governor issues order creating Blue Ribbon Task Force to develop training and education opportunities, providing better jobs for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order Tuesday, creating a Blue Ribbon Task Force, designed to better integrate the training and certification programs offered through the West Virginia Community and Technical College system and West Virginia’s Workforce Development system, opening the door to better job opportunities for all West Virginians.
Iowa StateWOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Back the Blue’ bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a ”Back the Blue” bill into law Thursday. The bill strengthens protections for police and imposes steeper penalties on protest-related crimes, such as rioting; and makes it harder to sue and win monetary damages from police. The pro-police measure drew...
PoliticsJournal-News

DeWine to sign executive order on name, image, likeness issue

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will sign an executive order allowing college athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Ohio Statehouse. The House State and Local Government committee passed Senate Bill 187 on Wednesday, but a...
Politicsncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper appoints Department of Environmental Quality Secretary

RALEIGH: Today, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Elizabeth Biser to lead the Department of Environmental Quality as Secretary. “Elizabeth Biser is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “I look forward to working with both Secretary Biser and Director Delli-Gatti to protect our air, land and water and ensure North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy future.”
PoliticsAthens Messenger

Gov. DeWine signs executive order, circumventing controversial state bills

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Monday allowing college student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness following debate over various provisions to similar legislation in the Ohio General Assembly. The reasoning behind an executive order on an issue that is currently working through the legislature...
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

Noem Signs Executive Order to Increase Producers’ Access to Hay

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order declaring a statewide state of emergency for drought conditions and allowing ditch mowing in Eastern South Dakota to begin effective immediately. As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers.