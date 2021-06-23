Cancel
Data from University of Cincinnati Broaden Understanding of Sports Medicine (Differences in Access to Outpatient Care in the State of Ohio for an Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Patient)

By Sports Research Daily
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 12 days ago
Sports Research Daily -- Investigators publish new report on sports medicine. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To evaluate the impact of either Medicaid or private insurance on securing an appointment in an outpatient orthopaedic clinic and to determine waiting periods until an appointment as well as the relationship between population metrics and access to care. A total of 88 clinics were called.”

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

