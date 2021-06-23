Data from University of Cincinnati Broaden Understanding of Sports Medicine (Differences in Access to Outpatient Care in the State of Ohio for an Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Patient)

Presentation offers med students, healthcare providers and allies an opportunity to expand their knowledge and awareness. The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a Facebook Live event, “LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory,” on June 24 at 3:30 pm EDT. The bootcamp-style session will be led by UMHS alumnus Soren Estvold, MD, MPH, a family medicine physician who specializes in treating LGBTQ+ patients at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia, along with Priscilla Bigol, a fourth year medical student at UMHS and an advocate for equitable care for the LGBTQ+ community. Dr. Estvold also treats LGBTQ+ patients at the Equality Clinic in Augusta, Georgia, a primary care clinic serving mostly transgender patients needing Hormone Replacement Therapy. The Facebook Live event will address how to be proactive in treating LGBTQ+ patients, provide practical advice for medical professionals and allies, and share resources for patients and providers. Registration for the event is free and can be accessed by visiting this link.