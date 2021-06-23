Cancel
Country Club at Woodland Hills Debuts Newly Remodeled Amenity Areas at Wine-Themed Unveiling Event

Cover picture for the article

Recently welcomed guests and the public for the first time to experience the completion of the community's latest, designer remodel of high-profile common areas, including its dining and activities rooms, library and media center, outdoor patio and more. The project aimed to impart fresh aesthetics and add functionality and new programming that creates exciting, new dining and recreational options for residents and visitors to the community.

Pasadena, TXHouston Chronicle

Decorator and author Annie Kelly on living with swimming pools

Annie Kelly is a decorator, magazine writer, editor and author of seven design books. Born in Australia, Kelly trained as an artist and later became a decorator in Los Angeles, beginning with the renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright's La Miniatura in Pasadena. Her 2019 book, "Splash," features famous pools as well as chapters on pool elements including steps, edging, pool houses and outdoor furnishings. She and her husband, Tim Street-Porter - a photographer who does the pictures for her books - live in the Hollywood Hills and in Litchfield, Conn.
Shoppingwoodlandhillsmagazine.com

Back to Basics: The Best Bookstores Around Woodland Hills

It’s no secret that since the advent of the internet, most people moved from hard copy books to online stories, e-readers and other more “convenient” methods of consuming their favorite literature. But much like the recent vinyl record resurgence – seemingly coming out of nowhere – the concept of reading an actual hardcover or paperback book has come back into fashion in certain circles, perhaps never at a better time given all the tension everyone seems to be enduring lately.
Virginia StateFood & Wine

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Star-Packed Family Reunion Event in Virginia Wine Country

Tickets are now on sale for a brand-new kind of food event. The Family Reunion, a multi-day celebration of diversity in the hospitality industry presented by chef Kwame Onwuachi, will kick off this August in the heart of Virginia wine country. Featuring dinners, tastings, and thought-provoking discussions at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, FOOD & WINE and CEO of Salamander Hotel & Resorts Sheila Johnson are inviting the industry's top chefs, sommeliers, and leaders, including Carlton McCoy, Carla Hall, Rodney Scott, Nina Compton, Padma Lakshmi, Gregory Gourdet, Mashama Bailey, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Pierre Thiam, and more.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLArchDaily

PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners

Office Buildings • Ponte Vedra Beach, United States. Text description provided by the architects. Set within the stunning natural wetlands of TPC Sawgrass, the new Global Home of the PGA TOUR in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has officially opened. Bringing the entire organisation under one roof for the first time, the building offers an innovative vision for a workplace in a post-pandemic world. Focussing on health and wellbeing, the design blurs the boundaries between the lush landscape and the interior spaces with shaded outdoor terraces and generous amenities that embrace new ways of working and collaboration.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, A Member Of Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce Italy's debut of the Group's newest brand, Radisson Individuals, with the opening of Hotel Alagna Mountain Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals. The hotel joins Radisson Hotel Group's global portfolio and booking platform, and will benefit from the Group's international awareness and experience while offering their own unique identity to travelers.
Golfhospitalitynet.org

Borgo Di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & SPA, A Member Of Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce Italy's debut of the Group's newest brand, Radisson Individuals, with the opening of Hotel Borgo di Luce I Monasteri Golf Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals. The hotel join Radisson Hotel Group's global portfolio and booking platform, and will benefit from the Group's international awareness and experience while offering their own unique identity to travelers.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

A Morrow Mid-Century Modern Hidden Among the Trees

Ben Dombar may be best known for his work as an apprentice under Frank Lloyd Wright, but the Cincinnati architect charted his own path in the Queen City, designing homes that blended seamlessly into the often-tricky-to-work-with Ohio topography. His builds make heavy use of the surrounding nature—see, for instance, this Clifton home, which was on the market last year. This Mid-Century Modern masterpiece in Morrow is no major departure from the Wright formula, but its individuality shines through in the details.
Chesterfield, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

FOGELMAN PROPERTIES UNVEILS NEWLY REDESIGNED 15SEVENTY COMMUNITY

Fogelman Properties (“Fogelman”), one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, is pleased to unveil the complete renovation and redesign of 15Seventy, a 489-unit multifamily community located at 1570 Westmeade Drive in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. Built in 1987 by...
Louisville, KYfoodanddine.com

Bourbon News & Notes: Heaven Hill’s remodeled visitor center; also, Black Bourbon Society and Bistro Le Relais

BOURBON NEWS & NOTES – for 25 June 2021, by Susan Reigler. Earlier this month, Heaven Hill unveiled its expanded and remodeled Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown. Governor Andy Beshear was present to cut the re-opening ribbon with Heaven Hill president Max Shapira. The two also led a toast to mark the occasion and the release of the new Five Brothers Bourbon, a small batch mingling of five- to nine-year old barrels which pays tribute to Shapira’s father and four uncles who founded the company in 1935.
Hermann, MOWashington Missourian

Hermann’s Stone Hill wine named best in U.S.

Stone Hill Winery’s 2017 Norton was named the U.S.’ best native wine in 2020. In the American Wine Society Competition, judges tasted more than 550 wines from about 100 wineries around the nation. Stone Hill’s 2017 Norton received the Best of Class “Native Wine” award for its balance and taste, Stone Hill Winery strategic operator Nathan Held said.
News Argus

3822-A Country Club Road - 3822-A

SALEM SQUARE MAIN LEVEL CORNER CONDO! - Overlooks pool area! Spacious living room and bedroom, plus a HUGE bedroom closet! Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, plus hot/cold water. Central heat/air with a heat pump. Tenant pays electricity. Directions: Silas Creek Parkway to Country Club Road, right on Country Club, go...
West Palm Beach, FLcw34.com

West Palm Beach unveils jazz-themed park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of West Palm Beach unveiled its Heart and Soul Park on Saturday. Before today, the park was just a piece of vacant land. The City Redevelopment Agency invested a lot of money to create the jazz park. It's located in the historic...
Food & DrinksHawaii Magazine

Farmhouse Meets Coastal in this Remodeled Kitchen

It’s not every day a leak from an upstairs bathroom results in a dream kitchen. That’s what happened to Kanoe Gibson, co-host of “HI Now.”. “We had no intentions of renovating our kitchen unless we won the lottery,” she says, laughing. “But we had a flood in our kitchen, so we were forced to do it.”
Hair Carewoodlandhillsmagazine.com

Beauty and the Best: Top Salons in Woodland Hills

Tired of not knowing where to go in L.A. to get your hair, makeup and nails done – at something of a reasonable cost? Counting down the top salons in a city as fashion-and-chic-centric as Los Angeles is nothing short of a near-impossible feat, because as those of us who live in the City of Angels know, a trendy new salon seems to be opening up on Melrose or within a brownstone in the Arts District every time we drive by. Still, there are a few dyed-in-the-wool, established businesses in the Woodland Hills area girls turn to whenever their sexy tresses are in need of a makeover, be it cut or color, and these are the places savvy L.A. ladies flock to again and again because the quality of the cut provided is simply unbeatable.