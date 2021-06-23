Country Club at Woodland Hills Debuts Newly Remodeled Amenity Areas at Wine-Themed Unveiling Event

Tired of not knowing where to go in L.A. to get your hair, makeup and nails done – at something of a reasonable cost? Counting down the top salons in a city as fashion-and-chic-centric as Los Angeles is nothing short of a near-impossible feat, because as those of us who live in the City of Angels know, a trendy new salon seems to be opening up on Melrose or within a brownstone in the Arts District every time we drive by. Still, there are a few dyed-in-the-wool, established businesses in the Woodland Hills area girls turn to whenever their sexy tresses are in need of a makeover, be it cut or color, and these are the places savvy L.A. ladies flock to again and again because the quality of the cut provided is simply unbeatable.