SMU now has commitments from two wide receivers in The Dallas Morning News’ current top 50 recruits for the Class of 2022. Richland’s CJ Nelson — the leading returning 5A receiver in the Dallas area with 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns on 50 receptions — announced his commitment to the Mustangs Monday morning. His decision, paired with Grand Prairie’s Savion Red committed to SMU, gives the Mustangs the current Nos. 39 and 50 overall players in the area. The News’ list of 50 will be updated to 100 in the near future.