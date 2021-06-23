Chairs DeFazio, Titus Statements from Hearing with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on the Agency's Priorities for the Upcoming Fiscal Year

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf this week signed Senate Bill 554 that amends the Sunshine Act to bring additional transparency and accountability to government decision making. The bill requires that government agencies make meeting agendas available to the public 24 hours in advance. Further, once the agenda has been finalized and posted, the agency may not take any official action on any item that is not listed on the notice, except in emergency situations or to consider matters that are trivial in nature.