Studies from Henan University Describe New Findings in Earth Science (Natural Disasters’ Influence On Industrial Growth, Foreign Direct Investment, and Export Performance In the South Asian Region of Belt and Road Initiative)

NewsRx Science Daily -- Investigators publish new report on Science - Earth Science. According to news reporting out of Kaifeng, People’s. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The study was conducted to elaborate on the impact of two main components of natural disasters (Population affected and damages) on FDI, industrial growth, and export performance of the South Asian region alongside the Belt and road initiative over 1990-2016. We have conducted cross-sectional dependence (CDP) and slope homogeneity analysis of the data; after finding that the slopes are heterogeneous and CDP found, we have employed second-generation cointegration, Westerlund, the empirical results supported there is a cointegration relationship between the variables.”

