Colorado and Milwaukee traded punches for seven innings before the Rockies bullpen threw up a disastrous eighth. Raimel Tapia got the game started off on the right foot for Colorado, singling to left field on the fourth pitch of the ballgame and extending his streak of reaching base safely to 21 consecutive games. He would promptly swipe second before Yonathan Daza rolled a 2-1 fastball up the middle for a single, bringing Tapia around for the first run of the ballgame.