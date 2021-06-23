Cancel
Lake County, MI

Two Lake County 911 Dispatchers Honored with Annual Award

By Katie Birecki
 6 days ago

The Lake County Board of Commissioners honored two Lake County 911 Central Dispatchers for the County’s 911 Dispatcher of the Year award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dna3H_0adVlDrj00

The 2019 award went to Kimberly Hodges, while the 2020 award went to Tera Phillipp.

The Commissioners postponed giving Hodges her award because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The 911 Dispatcher of the Year is chosen by their peers, and honors dispatchers that go above and beyond the call of duty.

“They’re really the unheard voice of the emergency response system,” said Lake County 911 Central Dispatch Director Donald Divis. “It’s an honor for them, and I’m glad that we were able to do it.”

Hodges won the award for handling a call of a tree that fell on a person.

Phillipp was recognized for stepping up and taking over shifts during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

