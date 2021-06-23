Isabella County Parks and Recreation Commission In First Phase of Chippewa River Erosion and Canoe Launch Project

A project is underway in Isabella County to improve the Chippewa River.

The goal is to enhance the natural resource that attracts so many visitors.

The Isabella County Parks and Recreation Commission is in the first phase of their Chippewa River Erosion and Canoe Launch Project.

The project will improve two canoe launches and add another launch in Deerfield Nature Park.

It will also make improvements to the Majeske Landing Launch Area.

They are also looking to repair sections of the river bank effected by erosion.

“I think by doing these improvements it’s used by so many people that it will enhance their experience and like I said protect the natural area that we have in this beautiful park,” said Sue Ann Kopmeyer, Director of Isabella County Parks and Recreation.

They are hoping to complete the project by the end of fall this year.