Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

By Marisa Sarnoff
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)

www.mediaite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Msnbc#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Msnbc#Cnn#Fox News#Nielsen Data#Anderson Cooper 360#The Rachel Maddow Show#The Ingraham Angle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

The hosts who replaced Rush Limbaugh just aired their first segment and it’s embarrassing

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the lightning-rod of American political discourse. His racist invective, homophobic bile, and misogynistic tirades drew scorn and controversy, and even inspired a massive advertiser boycott. Limbaugh’s legendary toxicity even supplanted my income for a spell: In 2011 and 2012, a Democratic operative paid me to call into Rush Limbaugh’s show and debate him. I was given bonuses whenever Limbaugh got flustered and the segment went viral. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh was polarizing — Fox News spent the day broadcasting hagiographies of him, and leftist Twitter made the macabre hashtag #RotInHellRush trend.Given that history of...
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Don Lemon Responds to Tucker Carlson Segment on His House: ‘Says Much More About You and Your Ignorance’

On Tuesday, Don Lemon tersely responded to a derisive segment about him that Tucker Carlson did the previous night over on Fox News. “I just want to fill you in on something that is going on at the Fox propaganda network,” said Lemon. “I don’t usually respond to these things. I don’t like to punch down, and I’d rather focus on issues on this show that are important to you, other than someone taking potshots at me.”
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers ratings implosion

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since President Donald Trump left office, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research. In May, just...
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.
POTUSAOL Corp

Geraldo defends Kamala Harris after Fox News co-host insults her: 'That's so mean'

Fox News correspondent at-large Geraldo Rivera was the only one on The Five to come to the defense of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Harris has taken heat from both sides of the aisle, though for different reasons, during her trip to Guatemala to address the root cause of the situation at the southern border. Rivera drew a scoff from one of his off-camera co-stars as he began to speak of Harris.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Obama: Fox News viewers 'perceive a different reality' than other Americans

Former President Obama says that Fox News and the proliferation of social media have increased the current political divide in America. "I think a lot of that has to do with changes in how people get information," Obama said during an interview with The 19th published on Monday. "I’ve spoken about this before, but if you watch Fox News, you perceive a different reality than if you read The New York Times. And those differences have been amplified by social media, which allows people to live in bubbles with other people who think like them."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds' office: 'White liberals' like CNN's Brianna Keilar 'can’t comprehend' Black Republicans

The office of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. slammed CNN after a contentious interview on Thursday he had with "New Day" anchor Brianna Keilar. Donalds appeared on the liberal network to discuss the stonewalling from the Congressional Black Caucus, which has yet to welcome the freshman GOP lawmaker into the group despite his vocal interest in joining. The CBC currently does not have any Republican members.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

CNN’s Acosta: Fox has become ‘more Trumpian’ since 2020 election

CNN anchor Jim Acosta railed against Fox News in an interview released Thursday, calling the rival cable network a “bulls—t factory” that employs “propagandists” for former President Donald Trump. Mr. Acosta, CNN‘s chief domestic correspondent, lambasted the conservative-leaning competition while appearing on the latest episode of “The Interview,” a weekly...