We're off to El Chaltén! In this episode, we'll say goodbye to El Calafate where we got to witness countless glaciers including the world-famous Perito Moreno, and we'll continue to another popular destination in Patagonia. The town of El Chaltén is located inside Los Glaciares National Park and it is the trekking capital of Argentina. You come to this destination to hike and enjoy the raw, natural beauty of the place. We made the journey from El Calafate to El Chaltén by bus (roughly 3.5 hours) and it was very scenic! Once we got settled in the hotel, we explored a bit of the town and also did an easy sunset hike to Mirador De Los Condores which is at the entrance of the town and offers really nice views of El Chalten. Stay tuned for the next few episodes for some epic trekking adventures!