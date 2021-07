When you use your smartphone a lot, it is not so surprising when your battery gets drained a lot. But when you’re just walking around with your phone in your pocket, it should not be the case. However, some users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra have been complaining that their device has been eating up an unusual amount of battery life. Apparently they have been infected with a weird bug wherein the camera app is using up the battery even if you’re not actually using it.