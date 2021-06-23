Moreno Valley school board member Marsha Locke resigns

Moreno Valley school board member Marsha Locke has resigned from the board. “This was not an easy decision,” Locke, 68, said at a special board meeting Tuesday, June 22. Locke, who represents Trustee Area 4 on the east side of town, between Alessandro Boulevard and Box Springs Road, was elected in 2018. She’s moving out of the area and is thus ineligible to hold office in the district. Locke lived in Moreno Valley for 29 years and worked as a teacher and administrator for the Moreno Valley Unified School District before retiring and running for office.