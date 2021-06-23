Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley school board member Marsha Locke resigns

By Beau Yarbrough
Riverside Press Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoreno Valley school board member Marsha Locke has resigned from the board. “This was not an easy decision,” Locke, 68, said at a special board meeting Tuesday, June 22. Locke, who represents Trustee Area 4 on the east side of town, between Alessandro Boulevard and Box Springs Road, was elected in 2018. She’s moving out of the area and is thus ineligible to hold office in the district. Locke lived in Moreno Valley for 29 years and worked as a teacher and administrator for the Moreno Valley Unified School District before retiring and running for office.

www.pe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreno Valley, CA
City
Hemet, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Districts#Mvusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...