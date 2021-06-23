Long Road Distillers Tasting Room and Cocktail Bar To Open Friday

This Friday is the grand opening of the Long Road Distillers Tasting Room and Cocktail Bar in Cadillac.

Long Road Distillers was the first distillery in the history of Grand Rapids, and this is their fourth location.

On Friday, they will open their doors on Mitchell Street for visitors to sample their spirits and even enjoy local food trucks.

Long Road says they are excited to show off the building’s transformation to the Cadillac community.

“There’s been a lot of people that have seen it in its past life and so we’re thrilled about the transformation it’s made to be from what it was to hopefully a super productive business here in the community that’s going to support all the great things happening in Cadillac,” said Jon O’Connor, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Long Road Distillers.

You can stop by Long Road Distillers Tasting Room and Cocktail Bar anytime between four and ten p.m. this Friday.