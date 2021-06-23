Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadillac, MI

Long Road Distillers Tasting Room and Cocktail Bar To Open Friday

By Zach Razminas
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHOxY_0adVkmSP00

This Friday is the grand opening of the Long Road Distillers Tasting Room and Cocktail Bar in Cadillac.

Long Road Distillers was the first distillery in the history of Grand Rapids, and this is their fourth location.

On Friday, they will open their doors on Mitchell Street for visitors to sample their spirits and even enjoy local food trucks.

Long Road says they are excited to show off the building’s transformation to the Cadillac community.

“There’s been a lot of people that have seen it in its past life and so we’re thrilled about the transformation it’s made to be from what it was to hopefully a super productive business here in the community that’s going to support all the great things happening in Cadillac,” said Jon O’Connor, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Long Road Distillers.

You can stop by Long Road Distillers Tasting Room and Cocktail Bar anytime between four and ten p.m. this Friday.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Cadillac, MI
Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Road#Cocktail Bar#Tasting Room#Local Food#Distillers#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ludington, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Barnhart’s Marina in Ludington

“Well Barnhart’s is over 100-something years old,” said its owner, Derek Boals. Your go-to restaurant for Caribbean food in Ludington started out as a general store. That lasted until 2004, when owner Derek Boals turned it into a restaurant. You’re on vacation as soon as you step in the door...
RestaurantsPosted by
9&10 News

Great Lakes Culinary Students Ready for Busy Summer Season at Cafe’ Lobdell’s

Most students take the summers off from their education– but that’s not the case for students at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute. The teaching restaurant is now open to the public – and the students are hard at work. Les Eckert is the Director of Culinary at NMC. She says, “It’s opening day for Café Lobdell’s. This is the first day being open to the public for the baking student running this café.”
Visual ArtPosted by
9&10 News

Soo Art House to Reveal New Gallery July 1

If you haven’t visited the Alberta House in Sault Ste Marie lately, plan on it starting Thursday, July 1. Three artists will be displaying their work and. have it for sale thru the month of July. Stefanie Moran, Helga Flower, and the late Pat Norton will all have several works...
EntertainmentPosted by
9&10 News

Volunteers Come Together for the Soo’s Crosswalk Project

Back in 2015, several business owners in Sault Ste. Marie came up with the plan to beautify the downtown by painting crosswalks. Today, the volunteer artists were at it again on Portage Avenue using vibrant colors replacing the worn-out dingy colors. Photojournalist Jim Lehocky was there to capture all of...
Beulah, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Beulah Music Series Moving To Downtown Beulah

A Beulah tradition will look a little different this year. Their annual music series, which usually takes place in the park, is moving to the streets of downtown Beulah. For nine consecutive Thursday nights starting July 1, the streets will be barricaded as they expect thousands this year. The new...
RecipesPosted by
9&10 News

Xavier Tries Honey Pineapple Grilled Chicken

There is nothing quite like a good marinate to really step your chicken up a notch. Xavier learned this recipe from his mom on Memorial Day and just had to share it with ‘the four’ viewers!. Mix ingredients and let chicken marinate for at least one hour, preferably overnight. Remove...
Ludington, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Ludington Boaters Celebrate with Third Annual Blessing of the Boats

Community members came together today to celebrate the 3rd annual Blessing of the Boats in Ludington. “We have a Blessing of the Bikes, we have a blessing of everything except the boats,” said Jennifer Merchant of Ludington’s Safe Harbor Credit Union. “Our partners at Ludington Bay Brewery had a great idea to have a Blessing of the Boats.”
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Charlevoix Public Library Holds Annual Book Sale This Weekend

The Charlevoix Public Library is having their giant annual book sale Friday June 25th to Sunday June 27th. The book sale will be on the front sidewalk of the library, continues in the Community Room, and on the 2nd floor. There will also be tents set up outside with activities going on. All proceeds are used to fund new books, materials and programs for the children’s department.