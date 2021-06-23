Cancel
Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan County Asks the State for an Audit into the 2020 Presidential Election

By Kevin Hodge
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
After listening to public comments that lasted about two hours, Cheboygan County commissioners voted 4-3 to send the state a letter requesting a hand recount of the 2020 presidential election.

“We want to know if the tally is accurate by using a hand recount,” said John Wallace, Chairperson of the Board Cheboygan County Commissioners. “We want to know whether or not if it was recorded accurately and whether or not the dominion tabulator for the election software had a modem that could connect with the internet and if it did.”

The final results of the election showed former President Trump won with a 64% majority in Cheboygan County.

County Clerk Karen Brewster handled the tabulator and says there were no issues recording votes. “When I ordered the tabulators in 2018, I didn’t order them with modems because, some of the townships, they don’t have good service as far as internet goes,” said Brewster.

Wallace says it may be best to go back to paper ballots to prevent election fraud.

“Pretty hard to, unless somebody stuff a ballot box, and if you use voter ID, that should handle that,” said Wallace. “You hate to go backwards, but maybe it’s necessary.”

It’s been a topic of concern for months in the county, and so many people attended previous commissioner meetings that they had to move their meetings to a bigger location.

The board is also looking into hiring an accredited election auditor, and the county plans to send their letter to the Secretary of State by Thursday.

9&10 News

9&10 News

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

