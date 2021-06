The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Jayson Megna to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 campaign. Megna, 31, skated for both the Avalanche and the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, in 2020-21 and was a mainstay on the Avs Taxi Squad throughout the campaign. He recorded two points (0g/2a) and a +2 rating in seven appearances with the Avs, and finished the regular season with nine points (7g/2a) in 13 contests with the Eagles. His seven goals were tied for third on the team.