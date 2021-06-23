Cancel
Education

Kudos to black AND white parents mounting an uprising against race theory

By Karol Markowicz
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headlines call it “parents erupting” at school-board meetings. But what we’re seeing is an inspiring surge in parents across the country sticking up for kids, and their education, in unprecedented ways. These parents are fighting the critical race theory being implemented in schools. The left argues parents don’t actually...

nypost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Kudos#Crt#Cnn#Democratic
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Societysgtreport.com

BLACKS ARE JOINING WITH WHITES IN CONDEMNING CRITICAL RACE THEORY BEING PUSHED BY THE DEMOCRATS AS THE EVIL RACIST HATE SPEECH IT TRULY IS

“How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” Smith asked, adding that he worked his way through college without a mother and father in his home. He pushed back on teaching Black children that White people will prevent them from achieving success. “How’d I get where I am right now if some White man kept me down?” he added. The curriculum has sparked a national conversation about the role of race and racism in school districts across the country. Often compared by critics to actual racism, CRT is a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Fox host rants minorities are trying to ‘take down’ white culture

A Fox News host claimed white people are “being marginalised” as schools take steps to teach “critical race theory”, while another suggested racism was not an issue in the US because Barack Obama had been president.Speaking on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Brian Kilmeade suggested that critical race theory - which is being widely debated and is based around the idea that racism is a social construct - meant damaging white culture, although he did not define what he understood by either critical race theory or white culture.“They’re not acknowledging any improvement in our culture, the gains made, how we...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Posted by
Jenny Justice

I Used to Teach Critical Race Theory: Until my White Friend Called Me Fragile

Race and racism are complex topics in American history. And in American present. Prior to yesterday, I would have called myself an anti-racist. I am white. I teach Sociology. I read every book I can get my hands on about race, racism, racial justice, and yes, critical race theory in America. I vote for folks who do not want to make things worse for people of color, who in fact want to make things better.
Bloomington, ILcubanamericanvoice.com

Black Father Demolishes Critical Race Theory by Asking One Question

Black Father Demolishes Critical Race Theory by Asking One Question: "How Do I Have Two Medical Degrees If I’m Sitting Here Oppressed?" Ty Smith, a father of two teenagers and the star of a popular YouTube channel, disposed of the incendiary Critical Race Theory agenda at a meeting about the Bloomington Public Schools curriculum earlier in June.
Kentucky Statespectrumnews1.com

Kentucky teachers lash out against push to ban 'Critical Race Theory'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The words 'Critical Race Theory" (CRT) are being spoken more and more often across the nation and in Kentucky, as some lawmakers fight to ban it from being taught in public schools. It’s unleashed concern from parents, teachers, and other educators, on how to address the topic...
Societyreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Angry white people and Critical Race Theory

Aggrieved white people are going nuts about “critical race theory” and the role that slavery played in the founding of our country. They argue that teaching this theory will lead white children to hate themselves, hate this country and ultimately lead to racism. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

The Unknown History of Black Uprisings

Since the declaration of Martin Luther King, Jr.,’s birthday as a federal holiday, our country has celebrated the civil-rights movement, valorizing its tactics of nonviolence as part of our national narrative of progress toward a more perfect union. Yet we rarely ask about the short life span of those tactics. By 1964, nonviolence seemed to have run its course, as Harlem and Philadelphia ignited in flames to protest police brutality, poverty, and exclusion, in what were denounced as riots. Even larger and more destructive uprisings followed, in Los Angeles and Detroit, and, after the assassination of King, in 1968, across the country: a fiery tumult that came to be seen as emblematic of Black urban violence and poverty. The violent turn in Black protest was condemned in its own time and continues to be lamented as a tragic retreat from the noble objectives and demeanor of the church-based Southern movement.
Educationmsu.edu

Ask the Expert: What is critical race theory and why is it under attack in our schools?

"Ask the Expert" articles provide information and insights from MSU scientists, researchers and scholars about national and global issues, complex research and general-interest subjects based on their areas of academic expertise and study. They may feature historical information, background, research findings, or offer tips. Michigan joins other states that have...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
EducationIJR

White Teacher Quits Teaching Spanish, Cancels Herself for Upholding White Supremacy

I’m glad no one told Jessica Bridges before she vowed not to ever teach Spanish that Spain is a European country and its residents are considered white. Bridges, identified by Fox News as a Ph.D candidate at Oklahoma State University and a teaching assistant, told an online conference of educators that she canceled herself. She taught students en español once upon a time, and that apparently meant she was furthering white supremacy. Don’t ever expect her to go back.
PoliticsFox News

MSNBC analyst on Tulsa massacre: White Americans 'tend to be very good at forgetting history'

MSNBC analyst Mara Gay claimed Tuesday that White Americans "tend to be very good at forgetting history" as she discussed the 1921 massacre of Black people in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The left-wing analyst and member of The New York Times editorial board failed to provide specific examples to support her claim as she argued that "the American experiment" is more complicated and less inclusive than people want to believe, and called for healing "through reparations or other means."
Societycolorlines.com

How the Scare Over Critical Race Theory Will Hurt Black Children

Yale professor and author of “How Fascism Works?” Jason Stanley tweeted, “History shows that propaganda can make a dominant group mad with panic and fear about the threat of a small minority subjugating them, supposedly by seizing the institutions and doing things to their children.”. I’ve been thinking about this...