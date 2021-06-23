Finally — Biden realizes refunding the police will combat crime

“This is not a time to turn our backs on law enforcement or our communities,” President Joe Biden declared Wednesday. If only he’d spread that sentiment a year ago, when many of his fellow Democrats were calling to “Defund the police,” even as cities across the country descended into lawlessness and cops were told to stand down for fear of provoking “protesters.” How many unnecessary deaths have there been since then, when many municipalities started cutting police budgets and taking cops off the streets?