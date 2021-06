It was over before it truly began. Former three-star wide receiver prospect and Rutgers 2021 signee Brayden Fox entered the transfer portal, sources told 247Sports. The incoming freshman committed to Rutgers University in April of 2020. But before even making it to his first regular season with the squad, he has elected to weigh his options and potentially take his talents elsewhere. The Ohio native played at Archbishop Hoban High School and called Akron, Ohio home.