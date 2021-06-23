How fashion designers flipped to athleisure during Covid

During a recent episode of Adobe’s Create Change—a series that features conversations between notable creators in the fashion, arts, and culture spaces—the fashion designer Gogo Graham and model-turned-Euphoria star Hunter Schafer took turns interviewing one another about their respective art forms. Through their discussion, shared themes emerged: part of the reason Graham said she started her brand was because she saw so little representation of trans people in fashion, especially behind the scenes. And Schafer, in turn, discovered Graham’s work during a time she calls her “first real immersion in some form of trans community.” As she told it during her sit-down with Graham, the actress was excited by what she saw, but left feeling sad that she hadn’t come across the designer’s work before.