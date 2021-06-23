Cancel
How fashion designers flipped to athleisure during Covid

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion designer Leon Elias Wu says that when the pandemic first hit he felt as if he was "a character in a zombie apocalypse film". "I went into autopilot... my first real thoughts and feelings were concern about my family and loved ones," says the Los Angeles-based 42-year-old. "And then...

Laverne Cox
CBS News

From 2002: Fashion designer Ralph Rucci

In July 2002 designer Ralph Rucci was the first American in over 60 years to be invited to show his own couture collection in Paris. In a report that aired on "Sunday Morning" October 27, 2002, Rucci talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his inspirations, from Cristóbal Balenciaga to Asian spiritualism, and the obsessive perfectionism that runs through his workroom. Teichner also talked with New York Times fashion critic Cathy Horyn, and with Joan Kaner, fashion director of Neiman Marcus, about Rucci's impact.
Fast Fashion Giant Shein Accused of Stealing From Small Designers — Again

Designer Mariama Diallo spoke out on social media, accusing the brand of copying her dress design. “How can I even keep up?”. To the unfamiliar eye, navigating shein.com is kind of like getting lost in a carnival maze. The flashing deals, the promo pop-ups and the overwhelming amount of subheadings all contribute to the unique experience of using the e-commerce fast fashion site.
Hunter Schafer Still Might Become a Fashion Designer Someday

During a recent episode of Adobe’s Create Change—a series that features conversations between notable creators in the fashion, arts, and culture spaces—the fashion designer Gogo Graham and model-turned-Euphoria star Hunter Schafer took turns interviewing one another about their respective art forms. Through their discussion, shared themes emerged: part of the reason Graham said she started her brand was because she saw so little representation of trans people in fashion, especially behind the scenes. And Schafer, in turn, discovered Graham’s work during a time she calls her “first real immersion in some form of trans community.” As she told it during her sit-down with Graham, the actress was excited by what she saw, but left feeling sad that she hadn’t come across the designer’s work before.
How Mentoring Schemes Are Changing the Fashion Order

Fast forward one year, and Mentoring Matters has teamed up with some of the fashion world’s most celebrated individuals, including fast-rising fashion designer Supriya Lele, photographer Nadine Ijewere and stylist Fran Burns, to help 125 people from over a dozen countries including India, Nigeria, New Zealand, Japan, Ghana and the UK get their break. The scheme has also introduced MM Alumni, a networking platform to help former mentees connect and collaborate with their peers.
7 Brands Designing Fashion-Forward Bridal Wear

As pandemic weddings become increasingly common, grooms- and brides-to-be are breaking from traditional bridal wear. We’ve gathered a list of designers showcasing garments that go against the norm for those seeking disruptive labels creating fashion-forward attire. Overall, brands are taking a ready-to-wear approach to outfits with pieces that can be...
8 London Fashion Designers You Should Know

It's been a while, but the London fashion scene is officially back on top thanks to the metropolis’ new class of designers. Trailblazers such as Maximilian, Eudon Choi and Mowalola have been busy ripping up the rulebooks and running wild with their newfangled concepts – each interpreting the notion of being a London fashion designer in their own distinctive way.
Thebe Magugu, the Designer Telling African Stories Through Fashion

Who is it? Thebe Magugu is an International Woolmark Prize-nominated South African designer committed to retelling African stories through fashion. Why do I want it? Comfortable, functional and sustainable, Magugu’s collections employ both local craftmanship and innovative fabric techniques. Where can I find it? Online at thebemagugu.com and in store...
Brick Artists Put on Their Fashion Designer Hats in ‘LEGO Masters’ Challenge

LEGO Masters Season two is supposed to be “bigger and better” and it continues to deliver on that promise. After a couple of awesome to watch, destructive challenges the competition unveiled the toughest challenge yet. This week took a break from the carnage of LEGO destruction and gave us a taste of high fashion when the 10 remaining teams had to build one-of-a-kind hats and strut them down the runway in the first LEGO Masters fashion show.
Syrian fashion designer among finalists for prestigious British footwear award

Paris, France, June 17, 2021 – DANIEL ESSA, the French luxury footwear brand, announced today the nomination of its Founder and Creative Director, Daniel Essa, for “Footwear Designer of the Year” Award at Drapers Footwear Awards 2021. The Drapers Footwear Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding performance, innovation and creativity amongst retailers, brands, and individuals in the fast-paced footwear sector. Past winners include Jimmy Choo, Dr Martens and Ted Baker.
Fashion Designing courses admission open

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Edu Brain Group is glad to announce that the Edu Brain Academy School of Design admission 2021 registration process has started. The registration process for access in various design programs in UG, PG and diploma level courses has begun. The Batch Commencement date will be 1 Aug 2021.
Restoration-Themed Fashion Designs

Camper introduces the latest capsule to join its 'Camper Together' series full of collaboration projects with the launch of The Lost Origins' collection. This set of goods is made possible with the help of ADERERROR -- the duo draw inspiration from the title itself. It is themed around the work...
How Cultural Merch Has Taken Over Fashion

For Not In Paris, we've teamed up with two cultural institutions — Café de Flore and Perrotin — but we're not the only ones. Below we explore how cultural institution merch has taken over fashion. When a branded baseball cap from JStor, the academic library, resurfaced on the timeline a...
How NFTs Are Changing The Fashion And Art Landscapes

Serial Entrepreneur. Digital Award Winner, Mentor, Board Advisor, Founder and CEO of LookStyler, a global marketplace for fashion tourism. Over the past few months, we have been witnessing a new fad with a profound impact on the fashion, design and art sectors. In a world that is becoming ever more digital, here come NFTs.