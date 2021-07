The Oregon Ducks are starting to trend for yet another verbal commitment from a four-star recruit in the 2022 football recruiting class. In the last week, the Ducks have received five predictions in the Crystal Ball for four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. The 5-foot-11 receiver out of Fayetteville (Arkansas) has cut his list down to just Oregon and USC. He was a former Texas A&M verbal commitment but backed off that verbal commitment after seeing the Ducks on an official visit.