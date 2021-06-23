Cancel
Nebraska State

Senate promotes bill to prevent price-fixing for cattle

By Carolyn Conte
News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA -- U.S. Senators supported the Cattle Transparency Act Wednesday. Four packers raise 80 percent of this country's cows. Small farmers have been saying, for years, that those four companies cheat by setting fixed prices. Senators complained about how a lack of competition leads to this price-fixing. To stop this,...

