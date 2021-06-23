Senate promotes bill to prevent price-fixing for cattle

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer attended a hearing on transparency and prices in the cattle market on Wednesday, June 23. Senator Fischer urged the chairman and ranking member of the committee to hold this hearing. She is also the lead sponsor of the bipartisan Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021, which is intended to increase cash sales and bring more transparency to the market and the beef supply chain. Senator Fischer first introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act in 2020. She and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon reintroduced this legislation on May 2 of this year.