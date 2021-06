SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to be on the alert for text and email scams asking for personal information. Over the last several weeks, IDOT has been made aware messages sent fraudulently on its behalf, attempting to defraud the public. “If you receive a text or email that appears to be from IDOT asking for your personal information, you can be sure it's a scam,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please Continue Reading