MHP makes its case for removal of court sanctions

The Montana Highway Patrol made its case Wednesday to end sanctions imposed by a District Court judge after the agency mishandled dashcam footage. The footage is part of a civil case filed by a Wyoming driver who was forced off the road at 70 miles per hour when a trooper made an illegal U-turn without seeing the oncoming vehicle. In December, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley sanctioned the agency for bungling the video of the incident.