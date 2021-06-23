Cancel
Justin Timberlake Shares First Pic Of Son Phineas

 6 days ago

Justin Timberlake took the opportunity over the Father's Day weekend to give you a peek at 11-month-old Phineas on Instagram. "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Justin captioned a series of photos with one being the pic of Phineas with Justin and brother Silas, 6. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"

Justin Timberlake
