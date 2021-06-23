Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases inch higher again, remain relatively low

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up slightly Wednesday with the latest data released from the state, but remains at lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 118 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,292.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Wednesday, maintaining the total death toll to 7,390.

Through Wednesday morning, approximately 33% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 112 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 115 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

