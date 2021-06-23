Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases inch higher again, remain relatively low

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up slightly Wednesday with the latest data released from the state, but remains at lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 118 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,292.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Wednesday, maintaining the total death toll to 7,390.

Through Wednesday morning, approximately 33% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 112 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 115 with Wednesday’s update.

