Local artists add murals to Welcome Wall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Panama City artists have joined hands with the Bay Arts Alliance to add murals to the Welcome Wall and beautify the city. Heather Parker is just one of the local artists who has added her own touch to the Welcome Wall. Parker says her mural represents life in a small town and contains nature, animals, and people. Her mural is a collage created after Hurricane Michael and is part of her collection of post-hurricane art.