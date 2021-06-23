FTOC and AACQ SPAC Deals Pass Shareholder Votes in an Otherwise Quiet Day

**

It was a generally quiet day in SPACs with a deal in the morning, a couple SPAC merger votes, and some rumors. But, boring in SPAC land is good these days as the market settles into its equilibrium.

A few SPAC merger rumors are picking up steam according to Bloomberg. They have Bullish, a crypto exchange, in talks with Thomas Farley's Far Peak (FPAC) and also Bowlero in talks with ISOS Acquisition (ISOS).

Northern Genesis (NGAB) traded up 1.1% today, closing at $9.99, on its announcement that is taking Embark Trucks public. You can read more about the deal in this morning's piece.

June's SPAC Votes

FTAC Olympus (FTOC) / Payoneer shareholders approved the merger today. The combined company will be named Payoneer Global Inc. It should start trading on the Nasdaq as “PAYO” and “PAYOW” soon. No mentions of redemptions in the press release, so we'll need to wait for the 8-K. But, don't expect many given it was trading above NAV.

The Atrius (AACQ) / Origin Materials vote also passed and will trade as ORGN starting on Friday, June 25, 2021. Also waiting on redemption details here.

Here are the rest of the votes for June:

Jun 24 | $ 9.98 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 24 | $ 10.00 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 28 | $ 10.00 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II --> Apex Clearing Holdings

Jun 29 | $ 13.98 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 29 | $ 9.98 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 30 | $ 10.00 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 11.25 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR

Jun 30 | $ 11.23 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Today's SPAC Biggest Movers

Biggest Losers

-3.93% ~ $ 9.04 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

-3.20% ~ $ 22.97 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)

-2.79% ~ $ 10.10 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-2.31% ~ $ 10.99 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-2.19% ~ $ 11.15 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.98% ~ $ 11.86 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-1.47% ~ $ 9.75 | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.33% ~ $ 9.61 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.21% ~ $ 9.80 | FMIV - Forum Merger IV Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.99% ~ $ 10.05 | EMPW - Empower Ltd (Announced)

-.98% ~ $ 12.08 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-.92% ~ $ 9.73 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 12.14 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-.88% ~ $ 10.11 | CCV - Churchill Capital Corp V (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.69 | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.77 | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.80 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 12.26 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | KVSC - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | VAQC - Vector Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Gainers

8.29% ~ $ 14.89 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

7.73% ~ $ 13.24 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

7.00% ~ $ 25.06 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

6.47% ~ $ 19.09 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

6.08% ~ $ 14.83 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.48% ~ $ 13.05 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

4.43% ~ $ 12.25 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

3.91% ~ $ 10.37 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.62% ~ $ 10.02 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

3.23% ~ $ 10.22 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)

2.98% ~ $ 9.67 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. (Announced)

2.77% ~ $ 10.02 | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.58% ~ $ 9.95 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.19% ~ $ 12.15 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 9.92 | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.00% ~ $ 10.20 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.86% ~ $ 9.84 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.80% ~ $ 10.18 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation (Announced)

1.59% ~ $ 19.15 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)