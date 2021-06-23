Cancel
FTOC and AACQ SPAC Deals Pass Shareholder Votes in an Otherwise Quiet Day

By David Pogemiller
Boardroom Alpha
Boardroom Alpha
 6 days ago
It was a generally quiet day in SPACs with a deal in the morning, a couple SPAC merger votes, and some rumors. But, boring in SPAC land is good these days as the market settles into its equilibrium.

A few SPAC merger rumors are picking up steam according to Bloomberg. They have Bullish, a crypto exchange, in talks with Thomas Farley's Far Peak (FPAC) and also Bowlero in talks with ISOS Acquisition (ISOS).

Northern Genesis (NGAB) traded up 1.1% today, closing at $9.99, on its announcement that is taking Embark Trucks public. You can read more about the deal in this morning's piece.

June's SPAC Votes

FTAC Olympus (FTOC) / Payoneer shareholders approved the merger today. The combined company will be named Payoneer Global Inc. It should start trading on the Nasdaq as “PAYO” and “PAYOW” soon. No mentions of redemptions in the press release, so we'll need to wait for the 8-K. But, don't expect many given it was trading above NAV.

The Atrius (AACQ) / Origin Materials vote also passed and will trade as ORGN starting on Friday, June 25, 2021. Also waiting on redemption details here.

Here are the rest of the votes for June:

Jun 24 | $ 9.98 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 24 | $ 10.00 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 28 | $ 10.00 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II --> Apex Clearing Holdings

Jun 29 | $ 13.98 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 29 | $ 9.98 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 30 | $ 10.00 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 11.25 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR

Jun 30 | $ 11.23 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Today's SPAC Biggest Movers

Biggest Losers

-3.93% ~ $ 9.04 | ARYA - Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Announced)

-3.20% ~ $ 22.97 | PSTH - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (Announced)

-2.79% ~ $ 10.10 | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Pre-Deal)

-2.31% ~ $ 10.99 | HOL - Holicity Inc (Announced)

-2.19% ~ $ 11.15 | BOWX - BowX Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-1.98% ~ $ 11.86 | FST - FAST ACQ CP (Announced)

-1.47% ~ $ 9.75 | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-1.33% ~ $ 9.61 | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-1.21% ~ $ 9.80 | FMIV - Forum Merger IV Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.99% ~ $ 10.05 | EMPW - Empower Ltd (Announced)

-.98% ~ $ 12.08 | TPGY - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (Announced)

-.92% ~ $ 9.73 | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 12.14 | MUDS - Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Announced)

-.88% ~ $ 10.11 | CCV - Churchill Capital Corp V (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.69 | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.77 | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.80 | MTAC - MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 12.26 | CMII - CM Life Sciences II Inc. (Announced)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | KVSC - Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.92 | VAQC - Vector Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Gainers

8.29% ~ $ 14.89 | PSAC - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (Announced)

7.73% ~ $ 13.24 | FTIV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (Announced)

7.00% ~ $ 25.06 | CCIV - Churchill Capital Corp IV (Announced)

6.56% ~ $ 14.29 | LACQ - Leisure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

6.47% ~ $ 19.09 | SSPK - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

6.08% ~ $ 14.83 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (Announced)

4.48% ~ $ 13.05 | THCB - Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Announced)

4.43% ~ $ 12.25 | FTCV - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (Announced)

3.91% ~ $ 10.37 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp (Announced)

3.62% ~ $ 10.02 | FRWA - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

3.23% ~ $ 10.22 | GTPA - Gores Technology Partners, Inc (Pre-Deal)

2.98% ~ $ 9.67 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. (Announced)

2.77% ~ $ 10.02 | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.58% ~ $ 9.95 | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

2.19% ~ $ 12.15 | TDAC - Trident Acquisitions Corp (Announced)

2.06% ~ $ 9.92 | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.00% ~ $ 10.20 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

1.86% ~ $ 9.84 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

1.80% ~ $ 10.18 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation (Announced)

1.59% ~ $ 19.15 | RSVA - Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (Announced)

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

  • You Tell Us: Are SPACs Back?
  • Will the Better SPAC Narrative Hold this Week?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Merger Madness with 21 Deal Votes in June

SPAC investors should expect June to play out similar to how May ended -- light on-going S-1, IPO, and deal activity; pre-deal SPACs at a discount; limited IPO and deal pops; and heavy downward pressure on de-SPACs. But, the good news is that the June SPAC market is healthier than February/March's "peak SPAC" market.
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

2 SPACs Vote Tomorrow amid June Merger Frenzy

Slow day on the SPAC front, which feels like a redundant theme all week, however, there was a surprise deal announcement post market open this morning (see below). And, aside from Chamath's splashy 4 new biotech S-1s, essentially very little activity on the new issue pipeline - no new IPOs have priced thus far this week.
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

VPC Impact Drops on Dave Deal, More SPAC Votes Ahead

VPCC fell slightly today on the back of its merger announcement with Dave. June has over 20 SPAC shareholder deal votes remaining and the IPO market remains silent. Overall quiet day, though merger Monday did bring us a deal this morning as VPC Impact 3 struck a deal with Dave (see below). The market continues to be focused on the onslaught of merger votes on tap for the month with the 20+ deals that are set to vote.. and likely De-SPAC.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Chamath Files 4 New Biotech SPACs

In another win on Day-1 of new De-SPAC ticker trading, BARK, which just closed its merger with Northern Star Acquisition Co. (STIC) rose nearly 7%. One more example of a recent De-SPAC that has traded up shortly after, following SOFI early this week and others last month. Investors will be sure to watch this price action for future De-SPACs, and, with over 20 this month there are plenty to keep an eye out for (list below).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Narrative Changing with De-SPAC Success and New Chamath SPACs?

In another boost to a potential change in post de-SPAC narrative, BARK closed its merger with Northern Start Acquisition (STIC) and rose nearly 7% in its first day of trading. This adds BARK and SOFI to the growing list of recent positive de-SPACs. With over 20 more deals to be voted on in June (see list below), investors could see a material change in narrative and some excitement could come back into SPACs.
BusinessPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Ackman Rewrites the SPAC "Merger", De-SPACs are Heating Up

The SPAC market started the week on a bit of snoozer coming off of the Memorial Day holiday, with no deal announcements or priced IPOs until Thursday. Overall, the week ended with 3 new mergers announced*, highlighted by the massive (and complicated) Pershing Square/Universal Music transaction (see below). 6 new S-1s, including 4 from Chamath, and no new IPOs priced.
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPACs Rise, RIDE Plunges on Going Concern

SPAC sentiment continues its relative turnaround, and several high profile SPACs rose big today (see below). In addition, the average pre-deal SPAC continues to creep higher, and now stands at $9.84. However, the SPAC rhetoric of the day was mostly dominated by two De-SPACs, for two vastly different reasons:. Clover...
BusinessPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Ackman and PSTH Propose a One-of-a-Kind SPAC Deal

Pershing Square Discussing One of a Kind SPAC Deal. Or should we say, *SPARC* deal, considering the very unique structure that is being contemplated by Bill Ackman and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH). The headline - PSTH is considering buying 10% of Universal Music Group from Vivendi (the French media conglomerate) which values the music company at ~$42B EV.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Narrative Changing: CLOV Surges in Pre-Market, CCIV Surged Monday

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) is surging in pre-market Tuesday morning, up ~35% as of this writing. This marks a big swing in the overall narrative for CLOV as it will be up almost 100% this month if the price levels hold through the trading day. As we've said before, Chamath AND SPACs will both be beneficiaries of an upswing in the narrative.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Amid Positive SPAC Momentum, IPOs Returned Too

The SPAC story has been getting better. We seem to be through the come-down from Peak-SPAC and are now in a healthier, more rational market. Activity has normalized and performance has returned for good deals. Yesterday we mentioned that SPACs have been popping around deal votes / De-SPAC date. Keep...
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Less Angst in SPAC Land + Wallbox in a $1.5B SPAC Deal

The pain and angst in the SPAC market continues to dissipate daily as investors are realizing the market is healthier today than it has been in a long time. Underpinning that is the very rational trading that is happening where:. Pre-deal SPACs trade close to NAV (though many remain materially...
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

A Big Week for SPACs. Will the Narrative Continue to Improve?

While most pre-deal SPACs continue to trade below NAV, the narrative may be changing on SPACs yet again. In particular investors are starting to realize that de-SPAC performance in 2021 has been unjustly and negatively impacted by the come down from peak SPAC in February/March. The reality is that nearly 80% of deals are above $10 and many are significantly higher. For many investors that got into the SPACs early, around $10, they will have been handsomely rewarded.
Businesssharewise.com

ICON Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) (“ICON”), a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations, today announced that all resolutions at the ICON Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (“EGM”) held on June 15, 2021 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions, approving the issuance of ICON ordinary shares in connection with the acquisition of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA”), were set out in the Notice of the EGM sent to shareholders dated April 27, 2021.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPACs are Back!

Wednesday was another generally positive day for SPACs as the market traded up slightly, two deals announced and two more SPACs approved their de-SPACs deals. As expected, both the HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA) --> Quantum-Si and the Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd (THBR) --> Indie Semiconductor deals were approved at their shareholder meetings.
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Mergers are Passing, but Watch Out for Redemptions

Shareholder approval of SPAC mergers are almost a check-the-box formality these days, provided SPAC sponsors can get enough of a quorum to actually pay attention and vote their shares. However, important to note that shareholders can both a) vote in favor of a merger AND b) redeem their shares at the same time. Historically it was a common trade: buy SPACs at IPO, redeem shares at merger and hang onto warrants for the option value and upside.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Decarbonization Plus (DCRC) + Solid Power in $1.24B SPAC Deal; RIDE Drops More; June Votes

The SPAC market continues its overall shift to a more positive narrative as June's mass of votes continues smoothly along and no, big negative news has hit. This morning Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (DCRC) announced a $1.24b SPAC deal with Solid Power. Bloomberg again has the latest rumors with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. II (GSAH) potentially merging with Mirion Tech -- a nuclear measurement and analytics company.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

GS Acquisition II (GSAH) Taking Mirion Tech Public in a $2.6B Deal

Goldman Sachs' 2nd SPAC made its deal official as GS Acquisition Holdings II (GSAH) struck a $2.6B EV deal to take Mirion Technologies public. This is not your flashy flying taxi-esque style SPAC deal marketed on lofty, years out financial projections. Mirion sports a valuation of 13.3x 2022E Adj. EBITDA of $192M, and a 5% PF organic revenue CAGR thru 2023.
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

SPACs Drop on M&A Votes, 23andMe Soars

Beware the SPAC vote date - a few weeks ago SPACs were jumping on/around vote date. That trade has not come to fruition this week. Today's two votes, ACAC and HEC, both fell substantially. Other votes this week, including FAII and CRSA, also fell on the day they voted - though FAII has recovered a lot, including a +5% jump today.