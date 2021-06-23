Cancel
The Disturbing Story Of Mary Ann Cotton, Britain’s First Serial Killer

By Genevieve Carlton
allthatsinteresting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a decade in the mid-Victorian era, Mary Ann Cotton poisoned a string of her husbands for their insurance money as well as anyone else who got in her way — including 11 of her own children. In 1872, the widow Mary Ann Cotton wanted to marry for the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Ann Cotton
Person
Amelia Dyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Serial Killers#First Serial Killer#Victorian#The Trial And Execution#The North Wales Chronicle#Fbi
